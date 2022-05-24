Bone Screw System Market Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2030 | Arthrex, Integra LifeSciences

Bone Screw System Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Bone Screw System Market by region.

Bone Screw System Market is valued approximately USD 1.1 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.4 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Bone screw is a metal implant inserted into the bone. Screws are used to fix fractured bone segments to aid in the healing process, and as an adjunct to spine fusion surgery to help hold implants in place. Growing prevalence of Musculoskeletal Disorders and increasing orthopedic diseases are key drivers for the growth of Bone Screw System market. For instance, according to as of 2020- versus arthritis organization, UK-In UK 20.3 million people (almost one third or 32% of the population) have a musculoskeletal (MSK) condition such as arthritis or back pain. Approximately 11.6 million women (35% of women have a MSK condition) and 8.7 million men (28% of men) have a MSK condition.

Also, as per, World Health Organization (WHO) – as of 2021, every year approximately 1.3 million people lost their lives in road crash and between 20 and 50 million more people suffer non-fatal injuries, and many incur a permanent disability because of major injuries. Further, 93% of the world’s fatalities on the roads occur in low- and middle-income countries. Also, with the rising aging population globally and technological advancements in orthopedic treatment, the adoption & demand for Bone Screw System is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, negative impact of covid 19 on hospital industry impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Bone Screw System market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising frequency of orthopedic patients and road accidents in the region. Whereas, Europe is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as increasing prevalence of orthopedic disease among aging population would create lucrative growth prospects for the Bone Screw System market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Arthrex

CONMED Corporation

DePuy Synthes

Integra LifeSciences

Medtronic

ORTHOFIX INTERNATIONAL N.V

Smith & Nephew

Stryker Corporation

Wright Medical Group N.V

ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material Type:

Stainless-Steel Bone Screw System

Titanium Screw Bone Screw System

Bio-absorbable Screw Bone Screw System

By Application:

Lower Extremity Bone Screw System

Upper Extremity Bone Screw System

Spinal Bone Screw System

Other Bone Screw Systems

By End Use Industries:

Bone Screw System for Hospitals

Bone Screw System for Clinics

Bone Screw System for Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

