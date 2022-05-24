ACL Reconstruction Procedures Market 2022-2030 by Global Business Opportunity, Development, Growth Factors, Applications Analysis and Future Prospects.

ACL Reconstruction Procedures Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the ACL Reconstruction Procedures Market by region.

ACL (Anterior cruciate ligament) is the most common type of injury in which the person suffers from a teared ligament. ACL reconstruction refers to a procedure in which the largest knee ligament is replaced generally performed by two methods, surgical and nonsurgical. Rising cases of sports injury such as football, basketball, downhill skiing, soccer, gymnastics and similar activities serves as a key driver for the market. According to a report, approximately 70% to 84% of ACL injuries are caused by a non-contact mechanism, such as a rapid deceleration, in a sports setting.

According to Collins 2013, it has been calculated that around 80,000 to 100,000 people in the U.S. experience ACL reconstruction every year. Increasing number of children participating in different sports activities is likely to result into increased number of ACL injuries which will boost the market. Launch and addition of latest methods and devices are several factors contributing to the growth of the global ACL Reconstruction Market. For instance, Amplitude Surgical commercially introduced ACLip in 2017, and is an innovation for ACL Reconstruction. However, high procedure cost impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, increasing generic population is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global ACL Reconstruction Procedures Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to presence of key market players in the region and increased surgical reconstruction carried out for fractured ACL in the knee. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as rise in geriatric population in the region and increasing focus on sports activities would create lucrative growth prospects for the ACL Reconstruction Procedures Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

DePuy Synthes

Stryker Corporation

Arthrex Inc

United Orthopedic Corporation

DJO Global

Exactech Inc.

Tornier Inc.

Japan Medical Dynamic Marketing

Others

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Procedure Type:

Graft Fixation

Autograft

Allograft

By Fixation Type:

Femoral

Tissue Fixation

Bone Fixation

Tibial

Tissue Fixation

Bone Fixation

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of content:

Market Snapshot

Key Trends

Estimation Methodology

Research Assumption

Objective of the Study

Market Definition & Scope

Market Drivers

Market Opportunities

Porter’s 5 Force Model

PEST Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process



Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

What is the end user perception toward?

How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?

What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

What are the key application areas of the impact market? Which application is expected to hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?

What is the preferred deployment model for the impact? What is the growth potential of various deployment models present in the market?

Who are the key end users of pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in the impact market?

Which regional market is expected to hold the highest growth potential in the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

Which are the key players in the impact market?

