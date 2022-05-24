Single-Cell Analysis Market [BENEFITS] Is Set To Garner Staggering Revenues By 2030, CAGR 15%

Single-Cell Analysis Marketreport contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Single-Cell Analysis Market by region.

Single-Cell Analysis Market is valued at approximately USD 2.70 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.00% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Single-Cell RNA-Seq provides transcriptional profiling of thousands of individual cells. This level of throughput analysis enables researchers to understand at the single-cell level what genes are expressed, in what quantities, and how they differ across thousands of cells within a heterogeneous sample. Growing prevalence of cancer, increasing investments in pharmaceutical & biotechnology has led to the adoption of Single-Cell Analysis across the forecast period. For Instance: According to GLOBOCAN, the number of cancer cases will rise to approximately 30 million by 2040 from 19.3 million cases and 10 million cancer deaths in 2020.

Also, with the potential to identify disease-specific biomarkers to diagnose, the adoption & demand for Single-Cell Analysis is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high costs impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Global Single-cell analysis Market is segmented on the basis of geographical regions as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is deemed as the leader of the market and witnessed robust growth owing to the presence of key market players, coupled with increasing R&D expenditure and federal fundings. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is coming up as one of the promising regions as huge market growth is observed. Factors such as rising population, growing health awareness would create profitable growth prospects for the Single-cell analysis Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Merck KGAA (Germany)

QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

10x Genomics (US), Promega Corporation (US)

Illumina, Inc. (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (US)

Fluidigm Corporation (US)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Rental Product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Consumables

Instruments

By Application:

Research Applications

Medical Applications

By End users:

Academic & Research Laboratories

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Cell Banks & IVF Centres

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of content:

Market Snapshot

Key Trends

Estimation Methodology

Research Assumption

Objective of the Study

Market Definition & Scope

Market Drivers

Market Opportunities

Porter’s 5 Force Model

PEST Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process



Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

What is the end user perception toward?

How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?

What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

What are the key application areas of the impact market? Which application is expected to hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?

What is the preferred deployment model for the impact? What is the growth potential of various deployment models present in the market?

Who are the key end users of pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in the impact market?

Which regional market is expected to hold the highest growth potential in the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

Which are the key players in the impact market?

