Outdoor Delivery Robot Market Share, Upcoming Trends, Size, Key Segments, Growth Status and Forecast 2022-2027

The global Outdoor Delivery Robot Market valued at a market size of USD 40.32 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 105.08 Million by 2027. The outdoor delivery robot market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 19.6% over the forecast period.



The landscape of robotics technology is evolving rapidly, across many industries for various applications. Outdoor delivery robot is a substitute for a delivery person. The robot is powered by an electric battery, and moves at a moderate pace. It uses a camera as well as sensors to plan an effective route, autonomous navigation, and smart obstacle avoidance technologies. These robots offer various advantages over the traditional method of delivery including, cost efficiency, faster services to the customers, accuracy of delivery, and safety & support to delivery person. Also, Covid-19 posed a big challenge to hospitality industry. Lockdown across the globe has resulted in slowdown of all activities. Restaurants and food chain companies are facing major challenge to sustain in the current scenario. Outdoor delivery market presents an enormous opportunity to deliver food at home without any personal contact. This is one of the most important factors driving the demand for outdoor delivery robots in hospitality industry.

Significant number of investments are being made by the market players to provide additional features to the outdoor delivery robots in order to serve their client’s requitements in a better way.



Growth Influencers

Covid-19 is one of the most important factors fueling the market demand



One of the most important factors fuelling the growth of delivery robot market is growth number of Covid-19 cases across the globe. The growing cases of corona virus has resulted in shortage of manpower. This has resulted in increased demand for technologies which can help in safe delivery to the customers. Increasing use of technologies such as digitization, artificial intelligence, GPS technologies have made it possible for the companies to ensure fast, secure, and cost-effective delivery of products to the clients.



Reduction in labor cost is expected to drive the demand for outdoor delivery robots



The usage of outdoor delivery robot is expected to reduce the overall cost of labour to a great extent. These robots can substitute a delivery person and can carry a payload of more than 100 kgs in one go.



Legal considerations related to traffic and road safety is anticipated to create a hindrance in the market growth



The developers of delivery robots are required to consider the laws, related to usage of robots in public traffic. Robots can result in traffic accidents and also hurt the pedestrians. The outdoor delivery robots are also attracting criticisms, as robots would compete with pedestrians and wheelchairs for space. The manufacturers are investing huge funds into R&D activities in order to make sure, the safety of robot usage in public space and traffic.

Segments Overview



The global outdoor delivery robot market is segmented into component, robot type, operations, payload, application, and industry.



By Component

Hardware

GPS

Cameras

Radars

Ultrasonic/LiDAR Sensors

Control Systems

Chassis and Motors

Batteries

Others (Wires, Drive Wheels, and Relays)

Software

Robotic Operating System

Cyber Security Solutions

Services

Integration, Maintenance & Support

Consulting and Training

The hardware segment accounted for the major share of the outdoor delivery robot market. It is estimated to cross a market size of USD 74 Million by the year 2027.

By Robot Type

2 & 3 Wheel

4 Wheel

6 Wheel

Based on robot type, 4-wheel segment captured the largest market share of more than 45% of outdoor delivery robot market. The segment is expected to continue this dominance during the forecast period.



By Operations

Autonomous

Remote Operated

The autonomous segment is anticipated to grow at a highest rate, at a CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period.



By Payload

< 0.5 Kgs

0.5 – 2 kgs

2-10 Kgs

10-50 Kgs

50-100 kgs

>100 kgs

Based on payload, 10-50 kgs segment is estimated to capture the largest market share in 2020. Whereas < 0.5 kgs segment is expected to grow at a highest rate of 27.1%, during the forecast period.



By Application

Food Delivery

Cargo Delivery

Medical Delivery

Postal Delivery

Emergency Response

Food delivery segment is estimated to capture the largest market share of application segment in 2020, and is expected to continue this dominance during the forecast period.



By Industry

Retail

E-commerce

Hospitality

Healthcare

Logistics

Postal Services

Others

Retail industry is estimated to capture the largest share of in 2020. Whereas healthcare segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period.



Regional Overview

On the regional basis, the global outdoor delivery robot market is segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.



America is dominating the global outdoor delivery robot market, with the largest share of around 57% in 2020. The region is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Presence of large number of technology providers in the region is one of the most important factors, attribute to this dominance. Whereas, Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region, during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

Prominent players functioning in the market include, Amazon Scout, Alibaba DAMO, ANYbotics AG (ANYmal), BoxBot (Toyota), CATRobotics (Marble+Caterpillar), Cleveron, DHL International GmbH (POSTBot), Dispatch AI (WelcomeAI), Domino’s Robotic Unit, Eliport, FedEx bot, Ford Motor Corp, JD Logistics (JD.com, Inc.), KiwiBot, Locus Robotics, Meituan Dianping, Neolix, Nuro, Postmates Inc (Serve) Uber, Rakuten Inc., Refraction AI, Robby Technologies Inc., Robomart, Segway Robotics, Starship Technologies, TeleRetail, TinyMile, TwinsWheel, Woowa Brothers Corp, Zhen Robotics (Robopony), ZMP Inc. (Patoro) among others.



Key market players are actively engaged in strategic partnerships to strengthen their market position. The monopolistic nature of the market is owing to presence of few companies with their delivery robots at commercial stage



The global outdoor delivery robot market report offers insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: The research report provides comprehensive data on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed analysis about emerging markets and examines penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: The research report offers comprehensive information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches, collaborations in the market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also includes a SWOT analysis of the leading market players.

The global outdoor delivery robot market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the global outdoor delivery robot market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the global outdoor delivery robot market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications to invest in over the assessment period in the global outdoor delivery robot market?

What are the technology trends in the global outdoor delivery robot market?

What strategies are considered favourable for entering the global outdoor delivery robot market?

