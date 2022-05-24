mHealth Apps Market 2022 Industry Growth Statistics, Gross Margins, Top Players and Forecast Research Report 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the mHealth Apps Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global mHealth Apps Market is valued at approximately USD 37.41 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.50 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

mHealth Apps provide opportunities for online consultations, record health-related data, manage chronic conditions, monitor health, and many other facilities via smartphones. As the situation evolves amid the COVID-19 outbreak, consumers prefer to know about health as a routine to ensure being safe.

With increasing means of approach to mobile technology such as smartwatches and smartphones, the use and development of mHealth apps are increasing rapidly. To align with ever-evolving trends innovation is becoming increasingly important. mHealth Apps provides the greatest benefits when connected to smartwatches. Players are investing in promotional activities to increase awareness regarding mHealth Apps benefits. Growing focus on the health of the geriatric population is expected to push sales of mHealth apps in the Market over the forecast period 2022-2028. The mHealth Market is also fueled by strategies, collaborations, and acquisitions followed by Market players. For instance, In November 2021, Accerelon Pharma was acquired by Merk & Co. to gain rights over Accerelon lead therapy candidates. To meet the need of the consumers, the Market players are continuously focusing to develop cost-effective mHealth Apps. Data breach concerns may curb the Market growth of mHealth Apps.

The key regions considered for the Global mHealth Apps Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Amid the pandemic, a significant demand for mHealth Apps is witnessed across all the regions. The increasing use of apps for heart rate monitoring, fitness tracking makes the Asia Pacific region to be the Market leader of the mHealth Apps Market during the forecast period. Growing quality health applications and adopting them in routine life is likely to boost the U.S. Market over the forecast period. mHealth Market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 16.50% in emerging countries.

Major Market players included in this report are:

Airstrip technologies

AstraZeneca PLC

Abbott laboratories

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Pfizer Inc

Allscripts

AT&T

Apple Inc

Sanofi

Johnson and Johnson

The objective of the study is to define Market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the Market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro Markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the Market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Medical Apps

Women’s Health Apps

Personal Health Record Apps

Medication Management Apps

Diagnostic Apps

Remote Monitoring Apps

Disease Management Apps

Other Medical App

Fitness Apps

Diet & Nutrition

Exercise and Fitness

Lifestyle & Stress

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global mHealth Apps Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

