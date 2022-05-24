Robotic Catheterization System Market [IMPACT COVID-19] 2022 Growth, Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Robotic Catheterization System Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Robotic Catheterization System Market is valued at approximately USD 32.55 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.8 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Robotic Catheterization System is designed to enable the operator to operate the equipment required for percutaneous coronary and peripheral vascular procedures from the safety of a radiation-shielded cockpit, including the guidewire, balloon, and stent platforms, as well as the guide catheter.

Increased precision of robotic catheterization procedures, training for skilled professionals, reduced safety hazards and strategic collaborations and agreements among key players has driven the adoption of Robotic Catheterization System across the projected period. For Instance: Stereotaxis and Shanghai Microport EP Medtech Co., Ltd. announced a wide agreement in August 2021 to enhance technology research and commercial adoption of electrophysiology robotics in China. Also, rising preference for efficient and advanced systems and growing testing of these novel systems in clinical trials are most likely to boost the overall growth of the Robotic Catheterization System market. However, high upfront cost of the system, risk of infection at the insertion site and increasing reluctance due to complications can obstruct the market’s expansion over the projection period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Robotic Catheterization System market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. The large number of people with disabilities and rising geriatric population are driving the market growth in North America. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. The market is expected to grow during the projected period due to the rising trend of automation in the emerging markets of China in the region of East Asia.

Major market players included in this report are:

Stereotaxis Inc.

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.

Catheter Precision Inc.

Hansen Medical Inc.

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Magnetecs Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Biosense Webster Inc.

Siemens

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Electrochemical Robotic Catheterization Systems

Magnetic-Guided Robotic Catheterization Systems

By Application:

Percutaneous Coronary Intervention

Cardiac Electrophysiology Procedures

By End-Users:

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical Services

Catheterization Laboratories

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Robotic Catheterization System Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Request Full Report : – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/robotic-catheterization-system-market/QI037

