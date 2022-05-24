Respiratory Pathogen Testing Market [ADVANTAGES] 2022| Top Key Players, Industry Size, Growth, Analysis and Forecast 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Respiratory Pathogen Testing Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Respiratory Pathogen Testing Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.00% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

A respiratory pathogens (RP) panel examines the respiratory tract for pathogens. A pathogen is a disease-causing virus, bacterium, or another organism. The respiratory tract is made up of bodily components that help you breathe. Your lungs, nose, and throat are all affected.

The increasing investments for respiratory diagnostics and rise in air pollution have led to the adoption of Respiratory Pathogen Testing across the forecast period. For Instance: on December 19, 2019, The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) announced the establishment of the Infectious Diseases Clinical Research Consortium. NIAID has decided to fund the Vaccine and Treatment Evaluation Units (VTEUs) program (approximately US$ 29 million per year) for seven years. Also, with the growing demand for home care and point-of-care diagnostic devices, high growth potential in developing Asia-Pacific countries, the adoption & demand for Respiratory Pathogen Testing is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, large underdiagnosed and undertreated population and lack of awareness impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Respiratory Pathogen Testing market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as numerous local players engaging in the manufacturing of respiratory pathogen testing kits would create lucrative growth prospects for the Respiratory Pathogen Testing market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

Abbott Laboratories

Danaher Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

bioMerieux Inc.

Altona Diagnostics

MyLab

Philips Healthcare (Netherlands)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Diseases:

Tuberculosis

Asthma

Lung Cancer

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases

Others

By End-Use:

Hospital Clinical Laboratories

Reference laboratories

Physician Offices

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Respiratory Pathogen Testing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Request Full Report : – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/respiratory-pathogen-testing-market/QI037

