Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2022/05/24 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, May 24, 2022

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A little a.m. rain;85;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;75;SSW;7;84%;96%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;102;82;Sunny, low humidity;99;85;W;9;39%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, breezy;82;59;Mostly sunny;87;64;NW;8;30%;1%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny, nice;78;61;Not as warm;72;57;WNW;11;56%;89%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Thundershowers;61;50;Mostly cloudy;63;55;SW;16;66%;66%;6

Anchorage, United States;A couple of showers;58;44;Partly sunny;60;47;SSW;7;49%;1%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Very warm;95;66;Sunny and cooler;81;67;WNW;10;40%;9%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and warmer;81;48;Very warm;85;55;E;13;27%;1%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Decreasing clouds;84;66;Sunshine and warm;86;67;E;11;51%;73%;4

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, nice;87;62;Mostly sunny;85;65;WSW;7;48%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;59;56;Breezy;65;52;SW;15;65%;4%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sun;94;70;Hazy sunshine;98;71;NW;8;20%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;96;75;Partly sunny;92;74;SSW;7;63%;24%;9

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;85;71;A t-storm around;85;69;SW;9;68%;45%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm or two;91;79;A p.m. t-storm;90;79;WSW;9;73%;78%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Rain, a thunderstorm;72;58;A couple of showers;70;60;W;11;64%;86%;9

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;93;68;Sunny and pleasant;84;61;NW;12;15%;44%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;87;64;Warm with some sun;90;61;N;7;44%;64%;9

Berlin, Germany;A p.m. t-storm;71;52;A shower and t-storm;69;55;WSW;9;55%;89%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A touch of rain;67;51;A shower in the a.m.;64;51;SE;7;75%;67%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;78;55;Breezy in the a.m.;76;54;ESE;11;55%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower and t-storm;72;59;A little p.m. rain;70;55;NNW;10;73%;72%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Thundershowers;61;47;Breezy in the p.m.;65;55;WSW;12;62%;32%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Turning cloudy;73;53;Partly sunny;82;58;SE;8;55%;44%;9

Budapest, Hungary;A shower and t-storm;72;54;Warmer;78;56;NW;7;61%;64%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partial sunshine;70;57;Showers around;59;41;SSE;12;80%;86%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds breaking;86;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;65;ENE;5;41%;74%;5

Busan, South Korea;Hazy sunshine;83;67;Hazy sunshine;84;65;SW;11;48%;6%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sun;92;70;Plenty of sun;94;69;NNE;9;23%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy;63;57;Clouds and sun;66;54;SSE;6;74%;22%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A little a.m. rain;81;66;A thunderstorm;82;68;SE;4;68%;90%;7

Chennai, India;Very warm;104;83;A t-storm around;100;83;S;7;66%;44%;12

Chicago, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;60;57;A shower and t-storm;74;65;S;15;74%;99%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of t-storms;86;79;Showers around;87;80;SSW;10;74%;97%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;A couple of showers;62;48;A shower and t-storm;63;53;SW;12;62%;98%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Clearing;79;72;Sunshine and nice;80;72;NNW;11;77%;1%;12

Dallas, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;64;Clouds breaking;72;57;NW;9;60%;27%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;90;74;A stray shower;89;73;SSE;9;69%;47%;5

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;90;76;Hazy sunshine;95;80;SSE;5;55%;2%;12

Denver, United States;Rain and drizzle;53;37;Mostly sunny, warmer;71;48;W;7;42%;4%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;93;80;A thunderstorm;90;78;SSW;7;72%;96%;13

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;76;Cloudy, p.m. showers;86;74;SSE;5;74%;94%;4

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;60;48;A passing shower;62;49;WSW;18;72%;91%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Warmer with hazy sun;83;60;Mostly sunny;88;66;NNE;8;25%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;75;62;Periods of sun;74;64;ENE;10;61%;1%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain, becoming heavy;80;76;A shower in spots;87;78;SE;4;77%;94%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;74;48;Sunny and delightful;75;50;E;4;49%;1%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm or two;87;73;A t-storm or two;88;73;E;10;70%;90%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Some sun;70;46;A passing shower;63;49;E;11;53%;98%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;93;79;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;79;SW;9;77%;81%;6

Hong Kong, China;A morning shower;83;75;A shower or two;82;76;E;8;83%;85%;3

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;84;71;Mostly sunny;83;71;ENE;13;53%;14%;13

Hyderabad, India;Abundant sunshine;101;83;Some sunshine;99;82;WSW;11;37%;3%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sun;90;71;Plenty of sunshine;95;75;NNE;10;34%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and nice;75;58;Nice with sunshine;79;55;ENE;10;56%;4%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;91;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;74;S;8;73%;93%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and breezy;94;81;Breezy in the p.m.;92;81;N;15;39%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;68;44;Plenty of sunshine;70;43;S;6;55%;1%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and pleasant;79;59;Breezy in the p.m.;85;62;NW;13;19%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and breezy;94;83;Breezy in the p.m.;94;83;WSW;15;59%;1%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly cloudy;78;61;A stray thunderstorm;80;60;SSE;5;69%;57%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sunshine;102;81;Plenty of sunshine;103;81;NNW;10;8%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;67;47;Mostly cloudy;72;56;SSE;7;37%;80%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Strong winds;87;78;Very windy;90;78;ENE;26;59%;51%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;86;70;Clouds and sun;88;71;SSW;6;60%;44%;5

Kolkata, India;A t-storm or two;95;80;A t-storm or two;96;80;ESE;7;61%;66%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;78;A p.m. t-storm;87;77;NNE;5;81%;87%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Plenty of sunshine;58;27;Mainly cloudy;58;32;ENE;6;29%;9%;4

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;86;73;A stray thunderstorm;84;73;SW;7;79%;70%;9

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;66;60;Clouds and sun;65;59;SSE;8;80%;1%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Winds subsiding;69;58;Breezy in the p.m.;79;60;N;11;44%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;A shower and t-storm;62;48;An afternoon shower;63;52;WSW;15;69%;61%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;78;58;Mostly sunny;80;60;SSW;7;55%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;79;71;Mostly sunny, nice;82;70;SSW;9;70%;3%;8

Madrid, Spain;Turning cloudy;73;48;Mostly sunny;70;49;ENE;8;43%;1%;11

Male, Maldives;Rather cloudy;88;83;Clouds and sun;88;82;WSW;8;69%;74%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;89;77;Sunshine, pleasant;89;77;ENE;7;70%;39%;9

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;95;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;80;WSW;7;57%;62%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;67;47;Periods of sun;66;56;NNE;9;65%;61%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A stray p.m. t-storm;75;54;A t-storm around;79;57;NE;7;36%;42%;12

Miami, United States;Lots of sun, breezy;86;81;Winds subsiding;87;79;E;16;55%;52%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Becoming cloudy;68;44;Mostly cloudy;70;50;SSW;8;54%;91%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Inc. clouds;90;79;Decreasing clouds;90;79;SSW;14;65%;18%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sun and clouds;67;56;Showers around;61;49;SSE;14;66%;92%;1

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;65;50;Warmer with some sun;73;56;SE;1;36%;25%;9

Moscow, Russia;Cold;50;38;Low clouds;56;43;WNW;9;46%;44%;2

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;91;84;Mostly sunny;91;84;W;9;65%;4%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;Increasing clouds;81;59;Some sun, pleasant;79;59;NNE;7;58%;36%;10

New York, United States;Not as warm;69;55;Partly sunny;70;57;SE;8;44%;7%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny;88;62;Plenty of sunshine;89;62;W;9;41%;1%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Warm with sunshine;77;57;Warm with clearing;82;59;NNE;11;35%;0%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny and nice;83;65;Mostly sunny, nice;82;66;NNE;5;53%;18%;11

Oslo, Norway;Afternoon rain;62;49;A couple of showers;57;47;S;10;75%;98%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy;65;44;Warmer with some sun;73;54;ESE;5;42%;70%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Breezy with some sun;85;78;A shower in the a.m.;85;78;E;13;76%;91%;3

Panama City, Panama;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;76;ESE;6;84%;98%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A morning shower;89;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;75;E;7;80%;68%;5

Paris, France;A couple of showers;65;48;Clouds and sun;68;56;WSW;8;58%;20%;7

Perth, Australia;A couple of showers;70;52;Episodes of sunshine;69;52;ESE;7;72%;2%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;80;A thunderstorm;93;80;WSW;7;71%;85%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partial sunshine;89;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;75;E;9;77%;65%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;92;70;A p.m. t-storm;90;70;ESE;8;56%;67%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Mainly cloudy;67;54;Mostly cloudy;69;54;WSW;8;49%;25%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, warm;88;56;A shower and t-storm;79;50;WSW;10;65%;74%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;68;53;A little p.m. rain;67;53;SW;8;62%;69%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun, nice;73;52;Decreasing clouds;75;54;NE;7;65%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;A downpour;83;74;Rain in the morning;82;75;SE;10;79%;97%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;48;42;Cloudy;47;42;N;6;75%;67%;1

Riga, Latvia;Sunshine and nice;70;51;A passing shower;67;48;SW;8;57%;96%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;78;63;Sunny and nice;79;63;NNE;7;69%;2%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Not as warm;98;79;Sunny and very warm;105;81;ESE;9;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;83;60;Clouds and sun, warm;87;60;WSW;8;35%;27%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Plenty of sun;62;41;Mostly cloudy;65;45;E;5;48%;1%;5

San Francisco, United States;Sunny and pleasant;71;55;Mostly sunny;71;54;WSW;11;56%;0%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;64;Rain and a t-storm;78;64;SE;7;79%;98%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A few showers;84;76;A couple of showers;84;76;ESE;11;77%;90%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Rain and a t-storm;71;63;Rain and a t-storm;69;63;WSW;6;100%;96%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;85;62;Mostly sunny;84;63;NE;11;11%;0%;14

Santiago, Chile;Periods of sun;64;42;Partly sunny;66;41;SSW;3;63%;8%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;86;72;A t-storm or two;86;72;N;4;78%;81%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Windy this morning;66;48;Partly sunny, warmer;76;53;N;8;49%;1%;10

Seattle, United States;Cloudy;61;53;Low clouds;66;51;N;9;65%;24%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Increasing clouds;85;53;Turning cloudy;79;57;WSW;7;48%;90%;11

Shanghai, China;Showers around;72;64;Cloudy;77;66;E;9;72%;44%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;93;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;79;W;6;72%;81%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;77;54;A t-storm in spots;84;57;SSW;5;58%;79%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Clouds and sunshine;86;77;A t-storm in spots;86;77;E;10;69%;64%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;A couple of showers;64;48;A couple of showers;67;45;SW;9;67%;87%;5

Sydney, Australia;A couple of showers;63;54;A shower or two;64;54;W;6;78%;64%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and a t-storm;75;71;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;71;E;6;87%;100%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;66;52;A passing shower;67;49;SSW;9;44%;97%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and warmer;88;66;Sunny and very warm;94;71;ENE;7;24%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Becoming very windy;69;51;Mostly sunny, windy;69;48;NNW;19;48%;19%;10

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;84;67;Sunny and windy;84;62;NW;19;16%;2%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;80;67;Mostly sunny;79;67;N;9;60%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Sunny;89;66;Mostly sunny and hot;94;65;E;5;40%;2%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, nice;76;66;Breezy in the p.m.;80;66;S;12;59%;27%;11

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, breezy;61;51;High clouds, windy;63;56;ESE;16;63%;66%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;87;75;Plenty of sunshine;91;75;ESE;9;34%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Not as hot;90;67;Partly sunny;89;67;NNW;8;50%;6%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cooler;66;39;Clouds and sun;69;38;ENE;10;17%;1%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;63;52;An afternoon shower;66;51;ENE;6;56%;52%;3

Vienna, Austria;A shower and t-storm;74;58;Afternoon rain;67;56;W;9;71%;81%;8

Vientiane, Laos;Thunderstorms;90;76;A thunderstorm;91;76;SW;5;65%;100%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;69;48;Mostly cloudy;67;49;WNW;8;57%;86%;2

Warsaw, Poland;A little p.m. rain;70;56;Periods of rain;64;51;W;7;77%;92%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Turning sunny;58;48;Plenty of sunshine;58;47;SSE;8;70%;65%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;88;77;Downpours;92;78;W;9;67%;98%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;A little a.m. rain;66;44;Mostly sunny, cool;62;44;NE;4;47%;14%;11

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Updated : 2022-05-24 21:36 GMT+08:00

