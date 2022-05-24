Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Official: Nine Lebanese banks to withdraw from Cyprus

By Associated Press
2022/05/24 19:23
Official: Nine Lebanese banks to withdraw from Cyprus

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Nine Lebanese banks are shutting down their operations on the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, a representative of the Cyprus Central Bank said on Tuesday.

The banks will close their branches on the island within a period of time that will allow them to wind down operations in an orderly fashion, said the representative, who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he’s not allowed to discuss the matter publicly.

He said the shuttering of the branches won't adversely affect the east Mediterranean island's economy. Total deposits and loans held by the branches on the island amount to less than 1% of the entire Cypriot banking system's deposits and loans, and the majority of those belong to non-residents.

The Cyprus Central Bank received no explanation regarding the decision, but the closure may be a bid by Lebanese authorities to pre-empt a potential capital flight amid the country's ongoing economic chaos.

The central bank reassured clients that all deposits below 100,000 euros were fully guaranteed, while deposits above that sum will be covered at 50%.

Updated : 2022-05-24 21:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Meteorologist warns of potentially 'disastrous' rainfall in Taiwan
Meteorologist warns of potentially 'disastrous' rainfall in Taiwan
Taiwan's MOL warns of 19 major Omicron symptoms
Taiwan's MOL warns of 19 major Omicron symptoms
1-year-old boy suddenly dies from COVID during nap in Taiwan
1-year-old boy suddenly dies from COVID during nap in Taiwan
Taiwan sees COVID surge last longer amid falling infection figures
Taiwan sees COVID surge last longer amid falling infection figures
Taiwan politics: I'm not a rapist or murderer, I'm an adulterer and stabbed a classmate
Taiwan politics: I'm not a rapist or murderer, I'm an adulterer and stabbed a classmate
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
‘Comprehensive immunity’ gained from infection and vaccination is best immunity: Epidemiologist
‘Comprehensive immunity’ gained from infection and vaccination is best immunity: Epidemiologist
Taiwan reports 79,441 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 79,441 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 66,247 local COVID cases, 40 deaths
Taiwan reports 66,247 local COVID cases, 40 deaths
Biden says US will use force to defend Taiwan if China invades
Biden says US will use force to defend Taiwan if China invades