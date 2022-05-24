TRON Founder Justin Sun Attends the Inaugural NFTBERLIN with His Twelve Digital Zodiac Heads Collection

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - Media OutReach - 24 May 2022 - On May 24，TRON founder Justin Sun tweeted that he will attend the first NFTBERLIN event virtually and participate in a panel discussion on the future trends of NFT. He will exhibit many of his valuable collections, including the Twelve Digital Zodiac Heads, which are to be presented to the public for the first time.





NFTBERLIN is a community-led unconference and exhibition focusing on the innovative development of NFT. The inaugural event will be held in Berlin, Germany, from May 25 to May 27, where creators, collectors, artists, and other art enthusiasts worldwide will meet to discuss the trends and future of the NFTverse.



The NFTBERLIN event consists of three sessions: an NFT art exhibition, symposium, and Hackathon. Themed on the NFT, the symposium will invite well-known artists, collectors, and platforms in the NFT space both home and abroad to interpret the history, present, and future of NFTs through speeches, dialogues, round table discussions, etc. The NFT art exhibition will be held in Alte Münze, Berlin, from May 25 to 26 and will feature works by renowned and emerging artists from around the world, including the Twelve Digital Zodiac Heads previously bought by Justin Sun at ¥9,832,500. This collection was created based on the traditional Chinese Zodiac signs and minted as NFTs with blockchain technology. It is the only set in existence.



An art collector and an early NFT practitioner, Justin Sun was also invited to this NFTBERLIN event. Sun has acquired many works by world-renowned artists in the past two years, including the Twelve Digital Zodiac Heads, Beeple's Ocean Front, and Fewocious' My Mama's Dream, which will be featured in the NFTBERLIN art exhibition. He has also clinched Picasso's Femme Nue Couchée au Collier (Marie-Thérèse), Andy Warhol's Three Self Portraits, and Alberto Giacometti's The Nose, among other masterpieces, with a combined worth of over ¥1 billion.



NFTBERLIN is Europe's largest offline NFT event initiated by DAOs to date. Aiming to bring together outstanding independent crypto artists to prove that "the whole is greater than the sum of its parts" and promote the development of crypto art further, the event has attracted many institutions and big names from the industry.



