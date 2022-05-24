Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Albanian arrested for inciting terror via social media

By Associated Press
2022/05/24 17:21
Albanian arrested for inciting terror via social media

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — An Albanian man has been arrested for allegedly using social media to call for terror attacks against state institutions, police said Tuesday.

A statement said a 56-year old man identified only as I.S. (L.) used fake profiles to post “inciting photos and writings, public calls and propaganda to commit terror attacks against some important state institutions.”

The suspect, considered to have “religious extremist inclinations," posted support for the Islamic State group and called for support for the war in Syria.

The man was charged with terrorism offenses. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

No Albanians have joined extremist groups in Syria and Iraq in the past six to seven years, according to the authorities.

Before that, scores of Albanians joined radical groups in Syria and Iraq, although mainstream religious leaders urged believers not to become members.

About two-thirds of Albania’s 2.8 million inhabitants are Muslims.

Updated : 2022-05-24 19:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Meteorologist warns of potentially 'disastrous' rainfall in Taiwan
Meteorologist warns of potentially 'disastrous' rainfall in Taiwan
Taiwan's MOL warns of 19 major Omicron symptoms
Taiwan's MOL warns of 19 major Omicron symptoms
1-year-old boy suddenly dies from COVID during nap in Taiwan
1-year-old boy suddenly dies from COVID during nap in Taiwan
Taiwan sees COVID surge last longer amid falling infection figures
Taiwan sees COVID surge last longer amid falling infection figures
Taiwan politics: I'm not a rapist or murderer, I'm an adulterer and stabbed a classmate
Taiwan politics: I'm not a rapist or murderer, I'm an adulterer and stabbed a classmate
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
‘Comprehensive immunity’ gained from infection and vaccination is best immunity: Epidemiologist
‘Comprehensive immunity’ gained from infection and vaccination is best immunity: Epidemiologist
Taiwan reports 79,441 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 79,441 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 66,247 local COVID cases, 40 deaths
Taiwan reports 66,247 local COVID cases, 40 deaths
Biden says US will use force to defend Taiwan if China invades
Biden says US will use force to defend Taiwan if China invades