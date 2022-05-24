Alexa
Taiwan's MSI unveils new lineup at COMPUTEX 2022

MSI set to showcase most powerful gaming laptop along with other impressive gaming hardware at COMPUTEX's two virtual exhibitions

By Taiwan News
2022/05/24 18:07
MSI is set to showcase most powerful gaming laptop - Titan GT77 - at two virtual exhibitions of COMPUTEX 2022.

MSI is set to showcase most powerful gaming laptop - Titan GT77 - at two virtual exhibitions of COMPUTEX 2022. (Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese PC vendor MSI has unveiled its new lineup on the first day of the country's largest tech bonanza and is set to showcase the company's most powerful gaming laptop along with other gaming hardware.

The long-awaited physical COMPUTEX 2022 kicks off on Tuesday (May 24), and will run through May 27. The show will be complemented by two virtual exhibitions, DigitalGo and Cyberworld.

Known as the world's leading brand in gaming and content creation, MSI is set to impress world gamers at the two online exhibitions with its new lineup of laptops, graphic cards, all-in-one (AIO) PC, and gaming peripherals. Among them is its Titan GT77 laptop, which sports the most powerful graphics card, GeForce RTXTM 3090 Ti SUPRIM X 24G.

The laptop and the graphics card were honored at Computex 2022 by winning Best Choice Awards and Category Awards, respectively.

"We are proud to announce Titan GT77, the double winner of COMPUTEX 2022 Best Choice Golden Award and Red Dot 2022, along with other award-winning products that manifest MSI's continuous innovation and dominance in gaming, content creation, and business & productivity lineups on a global scale," said Sam Chern, MSI Marketing Vice President.

Other eye-catching MSI hardware to be showcased at the event are the MAG Trident S 5M gaming desktop, GeForce RTXTM 3090 Ti SUPRIM X 24G graphics card, GeForce RTXTM 3090 Ti GAMING X TRIO 24G graphics card, Modern MD272 Series Monitor, Modern AM242 & AM272 All-in-One PC, VIGOR GK71 SONIC gaming keyboard, SPATIUM M480 PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 2TB PLAY SSD, and RadiX AXE6600 WiFi 6E TRI-BAND GAMING ROUTER.
