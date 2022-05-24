Alexa
Employment rate of Taiwan high school graduates falls to 5-year low

86.2% of senior high school graduates move on to higher studies

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/24 18:12
Students arriving for an exam Saturday May 21. 

Students arriving for an exam Saturday May 21.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The number of senior high school graduates fell below 200,000 last year, while their employment level also showed a five-year low, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said Tuesday (May 24).

A total of 192,000 students graduated last year, but almost one year later, only 18,000 of those chose to find work, with the proportion of 9.4% being the lowest in five years, CNA reported.

The number of senior high school graduates continuing their studies numbered 165,000 or 86.2%, compared to 82.8% for the graduates of the 2016-2017 year.

Of the recent graduates, 100,000 or 60.4% have moved on to private universities, 61,000 or 36.9% to state universities, and 2.7% to other schools, including military and police education establishments, or overseas colleges.

Of the senior high school graduates who preferred to look for work instead of continuing their studies, 4,327 or 24% found a job in the restaurant sector, the MOE said. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the percentage of graduates heading in that direction was also the lowest in five years.

A total of 7,000 graduates had left the education system but were unemployed, with 35.4% unable to find a job, according to the MOE survey.
Updated : 2022-05-24 18:33 GMT+08:00

