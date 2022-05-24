Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Rwanda accuses Congolese forces of cross-border shelling

By IGNATIUS SSUUNA , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/05/24 15:45
Rwanda accuses Congolese forces of cross-border shelling

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Rwanda’s military has accused neighboring Congolese forces of injuring several civilians in cross-border shelling and asked regional monitors to investigate.

Rwanda Defense Force spokesman Col. Ronald Rwivanga said authorities are “engaging” Congo counterparts over the shelling that Rwanda says struck areas in Musanze district on Monday morning.

Rwanda has asked that the Expanded Joint Verification Mechanism urgently investigate.

Some Congolese authorities have accused Rwandan forces of supporting armed groups in mineral-rich eastern Congo, where dozens of such groups are active.

Rwanda has described allegations of supporting rebels in Congo as baseless.

Fighting reportedly continues between Congolese forces and an armed group called M23.

Updated : 2022-05-24 17:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Meteorologist warns of potentially 'disastrous' rainfall in Taiwan
Meteorologist warns of potentially 'disastrous' rainfall in Taiwan
Taiwan's MOL warns of 19 major Omicron symptoms
Taiwan's MOL warns of 19 major Omicron symptoms
1-year-old boy suddenly dies from COVID during nap in Taiwan
1-year-old boy suddenly dies from COVID during nap in Taiwan
Taiwan sees COVID surge last longer amid falling infection figures
Taiwan sees COVID surge last longer amid falling infection figures
Taiwan politics: I'm not a rapist or murderer, I'm an adulterer and stabbed a classmate
Taiwan politics: I'm not a rapist or murderer, I'm an adulterer and stabbed a classmate
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
‘Comprehensive immunity’ gained from infection and vaccination is best immunity: Epidemiologist
‘Comprehensive immunity’ gained from infection and vaccination is best immunity: Epidemiologist
Taiwan reports 79,441 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 79,441 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 66,247 local COVID cases, 40 deaths
Taiwan reports 66,247 local COVID cases, 40 deaths
Biden says US will use force to defend Taiwan if China invades
Biden says US will use force to defend Taiwan if China invades