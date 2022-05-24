Taiwan-US Monterey Talks to discuss arms sales policy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Arms sales policy will be the main topic of discussion when Taiwan’s top National Security Council (NSC) officials meet Biden administration staff at the Monterey Talks next month, reports said Tuesday (May 24).

The annual high-level bilateral defense dialog will be held in the Washington, D.C., area, UDN reported, with NSC Secretary-General Wellington Koo (顧立雄) leading the Taiwanese delegation to meet with Ely Ratner, assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs.

Koo will be accompanied by his deputy York Chen (陳文政) and Ministry of National Defense Vice Minister Bo Hung-hui (柏鴻輝), while the U.S. side will include representatives from the State Department and National Security Council, according to the report.

Discussions are bound to center on the Biden administration’s policies for arms sales to Taiwan following its decisions to postpone the delivery of M109A6 Paladin self-propelled howitzers to 2026 and turn down Taiwan's request for 12 MH-60R Seahawk anti-submarine helicopters, per UDN.