Mushfiqur's unbeaten 171 steers Bangladesh to 361-9 on Day 2

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Mushfiqur Rahim scored an unbeaten 171 and worked with the lower order after his record sixth-wicket partnership with Liton Das ended to build Bangladesh’s total to 361-9 at lunch on Day 2 of the second cricket test against Sri Lanka.

Mushfiqur and Das combined when Bangladesh was reeling at 24-5 in the opening session, and finished the first day at 277-5.

Kusan Rajitha struck in the eighth over Tuesday, having Das caught at second slip for 141 to finally break the 272-run stand.

Rajitha struck again three balls later, securing his first five-wicket haul in a test innings when he had Mosaddek Hossain (0) caught behind to a delivery that moved slightly as Bangladesh slipped to 296-7.

But Mushfiqur remained resolute, reaching his 150 from 291 balls when he nudged a delivery from offspinner Ramesh Mendis past square leg for two.

Asitha Fernando then dismissed Taijul Islam (15) and Khaled Ahmed (0) as Sri Lanka got within a wicket of wrapping up Bangladesh's first innings.

Mushfiqur and No. 11 Ebadot Hossain ensured that didn't happen before the end of the morning session. The senior batter extended his innings to 339 deliveries, including 21 boundaries, and Ebadot survived 16 deliveries without scoring before the interval.

Rajitha (5-62) and Fernando (4-93) have each registered career-best figures and taken all nine wickets to fall so far.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports