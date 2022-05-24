COVID case caught skirting quarantine in central Taiwan, faces up to NT$2 million fine

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A confirmed COVID-19 case is facing a fine of between NT$200,000 (US$6,755) and NT$2 million after his outing was discovered following a car wreck on Sunday (May 22).

The 59-year-old Taichung man, surnamed Chiu (邱), was driving on Provincial Highway 14 in Puli Township, Nantou County, early Sunday morning when he crashed his car, CNA reported. When firefighters first arrived at the scene, Chiu, who was injured, did not inform his rescuers he was a confirmed COVID case.

Only when he was asked did he confess that he had been confirmed with the virus last Tuesday (May 17) and was legally required to stay home during his recovery. The man told police that he had tested positive for COVID-19 following a previous traffic accident and had been listed as a confirmed case by the health authorities.

Taichung Health Bureau Director Tseng Tzu-chan (曾梓展) said during an online COVID-19 press conference on Monday (May 23) that Chiu had been confirmed to have contracted the disease May 17 and was thus required to remain home until Wednesday (May 25).

Article 13 of the Special Act for Prevention, Relief and Revitalization Measures for Severe Pneumonia with Novel Pathogens states: "Individuals suffering from or suspected of suffering from severe pneumonia with novel pathogens who fail to abide by the instructions of competent health authorities of any level and thus are at risk of infecting others shall be sentenced to imprisonment for not more than two years or criminal detention and may, in addition thereto, be imposed with a fine of no less than NT$200,000 and no more than NT$2 million."