First underground museum in Taiwan to open to public in 2027

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Work will begin on the first underground museum in Taiwan after the tender for a Taipei Fine Arts Museum (TFAM) expansion project was awarded to Ricky Liu & Associates Architects+Planners on Friday (May 20).

With an area of 62,542 square meters and total floor area of 44,576 m² at a park used for the 2011 Taipei International Flora Expo near MRT Yuanshan Station, the building will have two underground floors and one story above ground. The project is slated for completion in 2027.

Touted as the first project in the country to adopt earth-sheltered architecture, the site is designed to be a “museum in the woods” that will highlight greenery and other natural landscaping elements. NT$5.23 billion (US$177 million) was earmarked for the undertaking, according to TFAM.

One focus will be on channeling sunlight into the building’s interior and projecting light onto a transparent edifice for nighttime effects. Visitors will experience an environment where urban vibes and natural features exist in harmony, reckoned Ricky Liu (劉培森).

The design will also seek to allow for a variety of curation possibilities given the diversity of modern art mediums. Renowned Japanese landscapist Miyagi Shunsaku, whose works include the Hoshokan Museum at the Byodoin Temple in Kyoto, a World Heritage Site, will serve as a consultant for the TFAM project.



Architectural illustrations of new TFAM building. (TFAM image)