Taiwan’s new XT112 assault rifle to complete tests in August

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The military hopes to complete initial testing on its new XT112 assault rifle by the end of August, reports said Tuesday (May 24).

The gun is scheduled to gradually replace the T91 and T65K2 currently used by Taiwan’s Armed Forces, CNA reported. The Ministry of National Defense said the development of the new rifle is a response to changing battlefield needs, including the increasing importance of urban warfare.

The provisionally named XT112 allows soldiers to hit distant targets with great accuracy and nearby targets with great speed, a military spokesman said. It is also light, easy to carry, sturdy, hard to damage, and made in Taiwan, in line with the government’s plan to produce as many domestically developed weapons systems as possible.

According to Army needs, the new gun will also be fitted with optical scopes and a red dot sight to allow for more precise aiming.