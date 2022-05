TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 82,363 local COVID cases on Tuesday (May 24), a 24% increase from the previous day.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) also confirmed 72 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 1,469,019. The 42 deaths brought the country's total COVID death toll to 1,478.