Celtics torch Heat early, even series with 102-82 blowout

By KYLE HIGHTOWER , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2022/05/24 11:26
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots over Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball playof...
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) slams a dunk against the Miami Heat during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball playoffs East...
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo, right, is fouled by Boston Celtics guard Derrick White, left, on a drive to the basket during the first half of Game ...
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) passes the ball while pressured by Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the first half of Game 4 of the ...
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White, right, grabs a rebound against Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA bas...
Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) grabs a rebound against Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball...
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) tries to block a shot by Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, right, during the first half of Game 4 of the...
Fans applaud after a drive to the basket by Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball playoffs East...

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 31 points and the Boston Celtics took their turn pounding the Miami Heat early, jumping out to a 26-4 lead and cruising to a 102-82 victory that evened the Eastern Conference finals at two games apiece.

Miami missed 15 of its first 16 shots in the second straight game that was all but over after 12 minutes. The Heat led 39-18 after the first quarter of Game 3 of this bizarre series in which no game has been close down the stretch.

Game 5 is Wednesday in Miami.

Payton Pritchard had 14 points for the Celtics. Derrick White added 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and Robert Williams finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Celtics led by 27 points in the second quarter and stretched their advantage to 32 in the third. Each game in this series has featured a lead of at least 20 points.

Victor Oladipo led the Heat with 23 points. Miami’s starting five of All-Star Jimmy Butler (six points), Kyle Lowry (three points), P.J. Tucker (no points), Max Strus (no points) and Bam Adebayo (nine points) were a combined 7 of 36 shooting. They all sat out the fourth quarter.

And the Celtics stymied the Heat without Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, who sat with a sprained right ankle he suffered in the second half of Game 3.

The Heat were without Tyler Herro, who suffered a groin injury late in Game 3.

Butler was in the starting lineup after missing the second half of Game 3 with swelling in his right knee. Lowry (strained left hamstring), Strus (strained hamstring) and Tucker (left knee irritation) all tested their injuries pregame before being cleared to go.

Boston’s Williams returned after missing a game with soreness in his surgically repaired left knee.

Even with their banged-up roster, the Celtics enjoyed their fastest start of the series. Starting in place of Smart, White scored the game's first seven points as Boston took an 8-0 lead.

It quickly grew to 18-1, with Miami misfiring on its first 14 shots. The Heat didn’t get their first points until Adebayo’s free throw at the 7:56 mark. Miami made its first field goal at 3:22, a 3-pointer by Oladipo, and finished the quarter 3 for 20.

The Celtics took a 29-11 lead into the second quarter and led 57-33 at the half.

TIP-INS

Heat: Shot 33% (30 of 90). ... Finished with 64 bench points. ... Miami had one point in the first eight minutes, the lowest total by any team in a playoff game in the last quarter-century, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Celtics: Outrebounded Miami 20-8 in the first quarter. ... Several current and former New England Patriots were in the crowd, including Devin and Jason McCourty, Malcolm Butler and Damien Harris.

Updated : 2022-05-24 13:03 GMT+08:00

