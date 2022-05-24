Monday's Major League Linescores

|Baltimore
|004
|001
|001
|—
|6
|9
|1
|New York
|110
|020
|000
|—
|4
|5
|1
Lyles, Bautista (7), López (9) and Chirinos; Cole, Peralta (9) and Trevino. W_Lyles 3-4. L_Cole 4-1. Sv_López (5). HRs_Baltimore, R.Urías (3). New York, Judge (17).
___
|Colorado
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|7
|0
|Pittsburgh
|100
|000
|01x
|—
|2
|9
|2
Kuhl, Blach (5), Kinley (8) and E.Díaz; Brubaker, Crowe (7), Bednar (8) and Perez. W_Bednar 1-0. L_Kinley 1-1.
___
|Chicago
|000
|400
|300
|0
|—
|7
|8
|1
|Cincinnati
|000
|003
|010
|x
|—
|4
|5
|0
Smyly, Norris (6), Effross (7), Martin (8), Robertson (9) and Gomes; Gutierrez, Hoffman (5), Solomon (7), Cessa (7), Strickland (8), Kuhnel (9) and Stephenson. W_Smyly 2-5. L_Gutierrez 0-6. Sv_Robertson (6). HRs_Chicago, Wisdom (10), Happ (4). Cincinnati, Pham (5), Aquino (3).
___
|Los Angeles
|200
|313
|100
|—
|10
|12
|0
|Washington
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|7
|0
Anderson, Bickford (9) and Smith; Adon, Voth (5), Ramírez (7), Espino (8) and Ruiz. W_Anderson 5-0. L_Adon 1-8.