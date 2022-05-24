Alexa
Monday's Major League Linescores

By Associated Press
2022/05/24 09:50
AMERICAN LEAGUE

Baltimore 004 001 001 6 9 1
New York 110 020 000 4 5 1

Lyles, Bautista (7), López (9) and Chirinos; Cole, Peralta (9) and Trevino. W_Lyles 3-4. L_Cole 4-1. Sv_López (5). HRs_Baltimore, R.Urías (3). New York, Judge (17).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Colorado 000 100 000 1 7 0
Pittsburgh 100 000 01x 2 9 2

Kuhl, Blach (5), Kinley (8) and E.Díaz; Brubaker, Crowe (7), Bednar (8) and Perez. W_Bednar 1-0. L_Kinley 1-1.

___

Chicago 000 400 300 0 7 8 1
Cincinnati 000 003 010 x 4 5 0

Smyly, Norris (6), Effross (7), Martin (8), Robertson (9) and Gomes; Gutierrez, Hoffman (5), Solomon (7), Cessa (7), Strickland (8), Kuhnel (9) and Stephenson. W_Smyly 2-5. L_Gutierrez 0-6. Sv_Robertson (6). HRs_Chicago, Wisdom (10), Happ (4). Cincinnati, Pham (5), Aquino (3).

___

Los Angeles 200 313 100 10 12 0
Washington 000 000 001 1 7 0

Anderson, Bickford (9) and Smith; Adon, Voth (5), Ramírez (7), Espino (8) and Ruiz. W_Anderson 5-0. L_Adon 1-8.

