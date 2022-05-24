Envoy to US says Taiwan Strait peace in interest of regional stakeholders

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Maintaining peace in the Taiwan Strait is the common interest of all regional stakeholders, and all of them have the responsibility to jointly maintain it, Taiwan’s envoy to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) said on Tuesday (May 23).

Following U.S. President Joe Biden’s vow to come to Taiwan’s defense in the event of a cross-strait conflict, Hsiao expressed gratitude for the U.S. government’s long-term commitment to Taiwan's security in accordance with the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances. Taiwan attaches great importance to self-defense as well as security in the Taiwan Strait, the Liberty Times cited her as saying.

Hsiao added that Taiwan will continue to work closely with its like-minded friends, including the U.S., to maintain regional peace. She pointed out that the biggest challenge to peace still comes from the Chinese Communist Party.

When asked to comment on Taiwan being excluded from the launch of the Biden-proposed Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), Hsiao said that the IPEF is a continuously evolving structure and that the economic development, strategy, politics, and other conditions of all parties involved are very diverse. Taiwan will continue to communicate closely with the U.S. to find the most suitable way to participate, she added.