Chinese anti-submarine warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ

Taiwan sent aircraft, broadcast radio warnings, deployed air defense missiles to track PLAAF plane

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/24 09:26
Chinese Y-8 ASW plane. (MND photo)

Chinese Y-8 ASW plane. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A single Chinese military aircraft flew into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Monday (May 23), marking the 17th day of intrusions this month.

One People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane entered the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, broadcast radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the PLAAF plane.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves.

So far this month, China has sent 70 military aircraft into Taiwan’s identification zone, including 30 fighter jets, 21 spotter planes, 10 bombers, and nine helicopters.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner. In 2021, Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s ADIZ on 961 instances over 239 days, according to the MND.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”
Flight path of Chinese plane on May 23. (MND image)
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan MND

Updated : 2022-05-24 10:01 GMT+08:00

