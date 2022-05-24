Alexa
Titans agree to deal with tight end Okonkwo

By Associated Press
2022/05/24 08:04
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms on a multi-year contract with tight end Chig Okonkwo on Monday.

Okonkwo, a fourth-round selection in the draft, had 77 receptions for 717 yards and eight touchdowns in three seasons at the University of Maryland. In his final year for the Terps, he had 52 receptions for 447 yards and five touchdowns. The 52 receptions were the second most in school history by a Maryland tight end. Frank Wycheck had 58.

The Titans have agreed to terms with seven of their nine picks from the draft.

The Titans have already signed receiver Treylon Burks (first round), offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere (third round), running back Hassan Haskins (fourth round), receiver Kyle Philips (fifth round), defensive back Theo Jackson (sixth round) and linebacker Chance Campbell (sixth round) to deals.

Cornerback Roger McCreary (second round) and quarterback Malik Willis (third round) remain unsigned.

