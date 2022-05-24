Shallow, magnitude 3.5 earthquake jolts south Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 3.5 earthquake occurred in Kaohsiung City at 11:30 p.m. on Thursday (May 23), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the tremor was located 81.4 kilometers northeast of Kaohsiung City Hall at a focal depth of 5 km, based on CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7 that gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 3 in Kaohsiung City and a 2 in Taitung County. A lesser intensity level of 1 was reported in Nantou County.

No injuries or damage from the quake have been reported at the time of publication.