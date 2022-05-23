Dao Announces the Launch of its First Asian Property – Dao by Dorsett AMTD IDEA Singapore

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 23 May 2022 - Dao by Dorsett is delighted to announce its first property in Asia – Dao by Dorsett AMTD IDEA Singapore, owned by DHI Downtown Pte Ltd ("DHI Downtown"), a joint-venture company of AMTD Assets Alpha Group under AMTD Group Inc and Dorsett Hospitality International Limited, which will open its doors in the city's vibrant central business and financial district on 1st July 2022. The property will be rebranded from Oakwood Premier AMTD Singapore.



Dao offers fully serviced apartments with kitchenettes

Developed by leading Asia hotel group Dorsett Hospitality International , Dao by Dorsett is Social, Custom-Fit and Harmonious – encouraging guests to 'live your way, anywhere' with sustainability in mind from the onset.



Dao by Dorsett AMTD IDEA Singapore boasts 268 fully serviced apartment units, two dining destinations and a beautiful pool deck overlooking downtown Singapore and the upcoming Greater Southern Waterfront. The studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom options offer a plethora of choice for guests travelling with family or on business. From biodegradable in-room amenities to partnerships with small local businesses, the aparthotel's mindful approach to travel will create an uplifting and inviting experience for all guests.



"AMTD enjoys our partnership with Dorsett, with our long-built trust with each other and our deep understanding of Dorsett's leading roles in the industry and capabilities, we are confident that our prestige hotel under the Dao brand will be taken to the next level and best serve our customers from worldwide", Dr. Calvin Choi, Chairman of AMTD Group.



DHI Downtown is pleased to announce the appointment of Roy Liang as the General Manager of Dao by Dorsett AMTD IDEA Singapore. Roy and his team will spearhead several new initiatives at Dao by Dorsett AMTD IDEA Singapore, including a deeper integration into the local community, exciting chef pop-ups at the pool deck, wellness-focused offers and a number of art and community tie-ups.





About Dorsett Hospitality International

Dorsett Hospitality International is one of Asia's fastest-growing hotel groups. As a Hong Kong hospitality brand, we are proud to have an international footprint in 25 major cities worldwide with a total of 54 properties with our strategic partners TWH and AGORA Hospitality Group, including Dorsett Hospitality International's 4 core brands: Dorsett Hotels & Resorts, Dao by Dorsett, d.Collection, and Silka, each with their own distinct identity and offerings to cater to diverse travel needs. Since the group's establishment in Hong Kong in January 2007, we have grown by leaps and bounds with hotels across China, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe; more properties are planned in the development pipeline. For more information on Dorsett Hospitality International, visit: www.dorsett.com.



About AMTD Assets Alpha Group

AMTD Assets Alpha Group is the real estate arm of AMTD Group, focusing and specialising in hospitality and lifestyle concepts globally. AMTD Assets Alpha offers a customer-centric VIP members approach for its business portfolio in the following key areas comprising stylish hotels and serviced apartments, property rental, food and beverage, and club membership services across major cities globally.



