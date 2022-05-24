Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Yemen: Houthi rebels say falling drone kills three

By Associated Press
2022/05/24 06:08
People gather around the wreckage of a drone aircraft which Houthi rebels claimed to have shot down, in Sanaa, Yemen, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/...
Soldiers stand near the wreckage of a drone aircraft which Houthi rebels claimed to have shot down, in Sanaa, Yemen, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/H...
A forensic expert inspects the wreckage of a drone aircraft which Houthi rebels claimed to have shot down, in Sanaa, Yemen, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP ...
The wreckage of a drone aircraft is seen which Houthi rebels claimed to have shot down, in Sanaa, Yemen, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed...
Forensic experts inspect the wreckage of a drone aircraft which Houthi rebels claimed to have shot down, in Sanaa, Yemen, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Ph...
People gather around the wreckage of a drone aircraft which Houthi rebels claimed to have shot down, in Sanaa, Yemen, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/...

People gather around the wreckage of a drone aircraft which Houthi rebels claimed to have shot down, in Sanaa, Yemen, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/...

Soldiers stand near the wreckage of a drone aircraft which Houthi rebels claimed to have shot down, in Sanaa, Yemen, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/H...

A forensic expert inspects the wreckage of a drone aircraft which Houthi rebels claimed to have shot down, in Sanaa, Yemen, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP ...

The wreckage of a drone aircraft is seen which Houthi rebels claimed to have shot down, in Sanaa, Yemen, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed...

Forensic experts inspect the wreckage of a drone aircraft which Houthi rebels claimed to have shot down, in Sanaa, Yemen, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Ph...

People gather around the wreckage of a drone aircraft which Houthi rebels claimed to have shot down, in Sanaa, Yemen, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/...

CAIRO (AP) — Yemen's Houthi rebels said Monday that three people were killed in the country's capital when a drone aircraft crashed in a neighborhood after being shot down.

In a statement, the Houthis said that their air defense system downed the drone and that it belonged to the Saudi-led coalition with which they are at war. The Houthi claims could not be immediately verified.

A spokesman for the coalition did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Video from the scene showed what appeared to be a damaged pilotless aircraft in a street surrounded by security forces and onlookers.

There is a truce in place in the war-torn country that is set to expire at the beginning of June. United Nations officials, who helped broker the ceasefire, have said they hope it could be extended.

The truce is the first nationwide cease-fire in six years in Yemen’s civil war, which erupted in 2014. That year, the Iranian-backed Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and forced the internationally recognized government into exile. A Saudi-led coalition entered the war in early 2015 to try to restore the government to power.

Updated : 2022-05-24 07:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Meteorologist warns of 'disastrous' rainfall in Taiwan
Meteorologist warns of 'disastrous' rainfall in Taiwan
Taiwan's MOL warns of 19 major Omicron symptoms
Taiwan's MOL warns of 19 major Omicron symptoms
1-year-old boy suddenly dies from COVID during nap in Taiwan
1-year-old boy suddenly dies from COVID during nap in Taiwan
Taiwan sees COVID surge last longer amid falling infection figures
Taiwan sees COVID surge last longer amid falling infection figures
Taiwan politics: I'm not a rapist or murderer, I'm an adulterer and stabbed a classmate
Taiwan politics: I'm not a rapist or murderer, I'm an adulterer and stabbed a classmate
‘Comprehensive immunity’ gained from infection and vaccination is best immunity: Epidemiologist
‘Comprehensive immunity’ gained from infection and vaccination is best immunity: Epidemiologist
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
Taiwan reports 79,441 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 79,441 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 66,247 local COVID cases, 40 deaths
Taiwan reports 66,247 local COVID cases, 40 deaths
US wargames show Taiwan drone swarms key to defeating China
US wargames show Taiwan drone swarms key to defeating China