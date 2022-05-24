Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Scottish Standings

By Associated Press
2022/05/24 05:25
Scottish Standings

Premiership

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Celtic 33 26 4 3 78 19 82
Rangers 33 23 7 3 67 27 76
Hearts 33 16 9 8 48 33 57
Dundee United 33 10 11 12 31 37 41
Ross County 33 10 10 13 45 52 40
Motherwell 33 10 10 13 38 50 40
Hibernian FC 33 9 11 13 31 37 38
Livingston FC 33 10 8 15 35 43 38
Aberdeen 33 9 9 15 38 42 36
St Mirren FC 33 8 12 13 30 50 36
St. Johnstone 33 7 9 17 21 44 30
Dundee 33 5 10 18 29 57 25

___

Sunday, May 15

Aberdeen 0, St Mirren FC 0

Hibernian FC 4, St. Johnstone 0

Livingston FC 2, Dundee 1

Friday, May 20

Inverness CT 2, St. Johnstone 2

Monday, May 23

St. Johnstone 4, Inverness CT 0, St. Johnstone advances on 6-2 aggregate

Updated : 2022-05-24 06:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Meteorologist warns of 'disastrous' rainfall in Taiwan
Meteorologist warns of 'disastrous' rainfall in Taiwan
Taiwan's MOL warns of 19 major Omicron symptoms
Taiwan's MOL warns of 19 major Omicron symptoms
Taiwan sees COVID surge last longer amid falling infection figures
Taiwan sees COVID surge last longer amid falling infection figures
1-year-old boy suddenly dies from COVID during nap in Taiwan
1-year-old boy suddenly dies from COVID during nap in Taiwan
Taiwan politics: I'm not a rapist or murderer, I'm an adulterer and stabbed a classmate
Taiwan politics: I'm not a rapist or murderer, I'm an adulterer and stabbed a classmate
‘Comprehensive immunity’ gained from infection and vaccination is best immunity: Epidemiologist
‘Comprehensive immunity’ gained from infection and vaccination is best immunity: Epidemiologist
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
Taiwan reports 79,441 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 79,441 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 66,247 local COVID cases, 40 deaths
Taiwan reports 66,247 local COVID cases, 40 deaths
US wargames show Taiwan drone swarms key to defeating China
US wargames show Taiwan drone swarms key to defeating China