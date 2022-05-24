Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Denmark stuns Canada at hockey worlds, Czechs beat US

By Associated Press
2022/05/24 04:20
Denmark's team celebrates Mathias Bau, center, who just scored his side's third goal during the group A Hockey World Championship match between Canada...
Canada's Adam Lowry, left, and Canada's Thomas Chabot stand on the ice disappointed after losing the group A Hockey World Championship match between C...
T J Tynan, right, of the United States of America follows Matej Blumel, center, of Czech Republic as he scores past goalkeeper Jeremy Swayman during t...
Roman Cervenka, left, and David Krejci of Czech Republic vie with Nate Schmidt, right, of the U.S in front of goalkeeper Jeremy Swayman during the 202...
Matej Blumel, left, Michal Jordan and Hynek Zohorna of Czech Republic celebrate the game opening goal by Blumel during the group B Hockey World Champi...
T J Tynan, left, of the United States of America skates away while Matej Blumel of Czech Republic celebrates his game opening goal during the group B ...
David Pastrnak, left, of Czech Republic vies with Sam Lafferty of the United States, during the group B Hockey World Championship match between USA an...
Italy's Simon Kostner is challenged by Kazakhstan's Adil Beketayev during the group A Hockey World Championship match between Kazakhstan and Italy in ...
Goalkeeper Karel Vejmelka of Czech Republic, right, keeps an eye on the game behind Filip Hronek, left, of Czech Republic and Ryan Hartman of the Unit...
Lukas Haudum, centre of Austria screens the net guarded by goalkeeper Ben Bowns and Dallas Ehrhardt of Great Britain , during the group B Hockey World...

Denmark's team celebrates Mathias Bau, center, who just scored his side's third goal during the group A Hockey World Championship match between Canada...

Canada's Adam Lowry, left, and Canada's Thomas Chabot stand on the ice disappointed after losing the group A Hockey World Championship match between C...

T J Tynan, right, of the United States of America follows Matej Blumel, center, of Czech Republic as he scores past goalkeeper Jeremy Swayman during t...

Roman Cervenka, left, and David Krejci of Czech Republic vie with Nate Schmidt, right, of the U.S in front of goalkeeper Jeremy Swayman during the 202...

Matej Blumel, left, Michal Jordan and Hynek Zohorna of Czech Republic celebrate the game opening goal by Blumel during the group B Hockey World Champi...

T J Tynan, left, of the United States of America skates away while Matej Blumel of Czech Republic celebrates his game opening goal during the group B ...

David Pastrnak, left, of Czech Republic vies with Sam Lafferty of the United States, during the group B Hockey World Championship match between USA an...

Italy's Simon Kostner is challenged by Kazakhstan's Adil Beketayev during the group A Hockey World Championship match between Kazakhstan and Italy in ...

Goalkeeper Karel Vejmelka of Czech Republic, right, keeps an eye on the game behind Filip Hronek, left, of Czech Republic and Ryan Hartman of the Unit...

Lukas Haudum, centre of Austria screens the net guarded by goalkeeper Ben Bowns and Dallas Ehrhardt of Great Britain , during the group B Hockey World...

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Denmark beat Canada for the first time in a 3-2 upset win at the world ice hockey championship on Monday, while the United States slumped in a loss to the Czech Republic.

Sebastian Dahm's 29 saves helped Denmark to hold on to stun Canada and move into contention for a place in the quarterfinals.

Canada can no longer qualify as the top seeded team in Group A and will need to beat France on Tuesday to be sure of reaching the last eight.

Denmark plays Slovakia needing to avoid a loss in regulation.

The United States must wait to qualify for the quarterfinals after a bruising 1-0 loss to the Czechs in both teams' second-to-last game of group play.

Matej Blümel scored on a breakaway at 7:53 of the first period and goaltender Karel Vejmelka stopped 24 shots as the Czechs held on for their first shutout in the championship. Jeremy Swayman saved 15 of 16 for the U.S.

The loss meant the U.S. players could miss the quarterfinals in the unlikely event they lose to Norway on Tuesday and Latvia beats Sweden.

The U.S. was coming off an overtime win over Sweden and is 4-2 in group play, with the other loss coming against Olympic champion Finland.

Austria scored five third-period goals in a dramatic comeback to win 5-3 over Britain, which is relegated from the world championship division for 2023.

Kazakhstan beat Italy 5-2 to stay in the world championship for next year at the winless Italians' expense.

___

More AP sports coverage from Europe: https://apnews.com/hub/sports-europe and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-24 06:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Meteorologist warns of 'disastrous' rainfall in Taiwan
Meteorologist warns of 'disastrous' rainfall in Taiwan
Taiwan's MOL warns of 19 major Omicron symptoms
Taiwan's MOL warns of 19 major Omicron symptoms
Taiwan sees COVID surge last longer amid falling infection figures
Taiwan sees COVID surge last longer amid falling infection figures
1-year-old boy suddenly dies from COVID during nap in Taiwan
1-year-old boy suddenly dies from COVID during nap in Taiwan
Taiwan politics: I'm not a rapist or murderer, I'm an adulterer and stabbed a classmate
Taiwan politics: I'm not a rapist or murderer, I'm an adulterer and stabbed a classmate
‘Comprehensive immunity’ gained from infection and vaccination is best immunity: Epidemiologist
‘Comprehensive immunity’ gained from infection and vaccination is best immunity: Epidemiologist
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
Taiwan reports 79,441 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 79,441 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 66,247 local COVID cases, 40 deaths
Taiwan reports 66,247 local COVID cases, 40 deaths
US wargames show Taiwan drone swarms key to defeating China
US wargames show Taiwan drone swarms key to defeating China