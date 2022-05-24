Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

JPMorgan Chase, Electronic Arts rise; Broadcom, Amazon fall

By Associated Press
2022/05/24 04:20
JPMorgan Chase, Electronic Arts rise; Broadcom, Amazon fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Broadcom Inc., down $16.83 to $526.36.

The chipmaker is reportedly offering to buy cloud-computing company VMware.

Electronic Arts Inc., up $3.01 to $133.77.

The maker of “The Sims” and other video games is reportedly considering offering itself for sale.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., up $7.26 to $124.60.

The bank gave investors an encouraging update on its financial forecasts.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., up $7.50 to $123.62.

The publisher of “Grand Theft Auto” and other video games completed its buyout of “Farmville” maker Zynga.

Bank of America Corp., up $2.01 to $35.87.

Banks gained ground along with rising bond yields, which permit them to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., up $2.04 to $38.35.

The copper miner's stock rose along with the metal's price.

Pfizer Inc., up 41 cents to $52.88.

The drug developer said three small doses of its COVID-19 vaccine protect kids under 5.

Amazon.com Inc., down 68 cents to $2,151.14.

The online retail giant is reportedly looking to cut some of its warehouse capacity as the pandemic-driven surge fades.

Updated : 2022-05-24 06:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Meteorologist warns of 'disastrous' rainfall in Taiwan
Meteorologist warns of 'disastrous' rainfall in Taiwan
Taiwan's MOL warns of 19 major Omicron symptoms
Taiwan's MOL warns of 19 major Omicron symptoms
Taiwan sees COVID surge last longer amid falling infection figures
Taiwan sees COVID surge last longer amid falling infection figures
1-year-old boy suddenly dies from COVID during nap in Taiwan
1-year-old boy suddenly dies from COVID during nap in Taiwan
Taiwan politics: I'm not a rapist or murderer, I'm an adulterer and stabbed a classmate
Taiwan politics: I'm not a rapist or murderer, I'm an adulterer and stabbed a classmate
‘Comprehensive immunity’ gained from infection and vaccination is best immunity: Epidemiologist
‘Comprehensive immunity’ gained from infection and vaccination is best immunity: Epidemiologist
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
Taiwan reports 79,441 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 79,441 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 66,247 local COVID cases, 40 deaths
Taiwan reports 66,247 local COVID cases, 40 deaths
US wargames show Taiwan drone swarms key to defeating China
US wargames show Taiwan drone swarms key to defeating China