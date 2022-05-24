Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 1 cent to $110.29 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for July delivery rose 87 cents to $113.42 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery fell 4 cents to $3.80 a gallon. June heating oil rose 3 cents to $3.77 a gallon. June natural gas rose 66 cents to $8.74 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $5.70 to $1,847.80 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 5 cents to $21.72 an ounce and July copper rose 7 cents to $4.35 a pound.

The dollar rose to 127.90 Japanese yen from 127.83 yen. The euro rose to $1.0693 from $1.0546.