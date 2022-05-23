Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

1 found dead, 3 injured on beach below California cliff

By Associated Press
2022/05/23 23:28
1 found dead, 3 injured on beach below California cliff

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — Southern California firefighters found one person dead and three people injured on a beach below an ocean cliff early Monday, authorities said.

Palos Verdes Estates police called the Los Angeles County Fire Department before dawn to report a person possibly “over the side” of the cliff. Firefighters found the four people 300 feet (91 meters) down the cliff, said fire dispatch supervisor Martin Rangel.

One person was dead, two had trauma and one was suffering from minor injuries, Rangel said.

The victims were only described as two females and two males. TV news helicopters showed a fire helicopter hoisting victims to rescue vehicles at the top of the cliff.

Rangel said he did not know how the incident happened.

Palos Verdes Estates is on the Palos Verdes Peninsula at the south end of Los Angeles County. A trail runs along the bluff top high above the Pacific Ocean.

Updated : 2022-05-24 01:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Meteorologist warns of 'disastrous' rainfall in Taiwan
Meteorologist warns of 'disastrous' rainfall in Taiwan
Taiwan sees COVID surge last longer amid falling infection figures
Taiwan sees COVID surge last longer amid falling infection figures
Taiwan's MOL warns of 19 major Omicron symptoms
Taiwan's MOL warns of 19 major Omicron symptoms
Taiwan politics: I'm not a rapist or murderer, I'm an adulterer and stabbed a classmate
Taiwan politics: I'm not a rapist or murderer, I'm an adulterer and stabbed a classmate
1-year-old boy suddenly dies from COVID during nap in Taiwan
1-year-old boy suddenly dies from COVID during nap in Taiwan
‘Comprehensive immunity’ gained from infection and vaccination is best immunity: Epidemiologist
‘Comprehensive immunity’ gained from infection and vaccination is best immunity: Epidemiologist
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
Taiwan reports 79,441 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 79,441 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 66,247 local COVID cases, 40 deaths
Taiwan reports 66,247 local COVID cases, 40 deaths
US wargames show Taiwan drone swarms key to defeating China
US wargames show Taiwan drone swarms key to defeating China