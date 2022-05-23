Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Buffalo supermarket victim Kat Massey to be laid to rest

By CAROLYN THOMPSON , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/05/23 22:54
This photo dated Oct. 24, 2011 shows Katherine Massey walking near the corner of Elmwood and Tupper in Buffalo, N.Y. Massey was one of the victims kil...
Tears form in Steve Carlson's eyes as he speaks about his former neighbor Kat Massey who was among the victims of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buff...
Marshal Staufenberger, whose former neighbor Kat Massey was among the victims at a shooting at a supermarket, steps out of his home in Buffalo, N.Y., ...

This photo dated Oct. 24, 2011 shows Katherine Massey walking near the corner of Elmwood and Tupper in Buffalo, N.Y. Massey was one of the victims kil...

Tears form in Steve Carlson's eyes as he speaks about his former neighbor Kat Massey who was among the victims of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buff...

Marshal Staufenberger, whose former neighbor Kat Massey was among the victims at a shooting at a supermarket, steps out of his home in Buffalo, N.Y., ...

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Katherine “Kat” Massey is scheduled to be laid to rest Monday as funerals continue for the victims of the racist attack on a Buffalo supermarket.

Massey, 72, has been described by her friends as a civil rights and education advocate. Last year she wrote a letter to her hometown newspaper, The Buffalo News, addressing “escalating gun violence in Buffalo and many major U.S. cities” and calling for “extensive” federal action and legislation.

“Current pursued remedies mainly inspired by mass killings — namely, universal background checks and banning assault weapons — essentially exclude the sources of our city’s gun problems," the letter read. "Illegal handguns, via out of state gun trafficking, are the primary culprits.”

Massey was among the 10 Black people killed May 14 when a white gunman in body armor targeted shoppers and workers at a Tops Friendly Market in a predominantly Black neighborhood of Buffalo. Three others were injured in the attack, which federal authorities are investigating as a hate crime.

The alleged gunman, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, of Conklin, has been charged with murder and is being held without bail.

On Saturday, 32-year-old Roberta Drury, the youngest of those killed, was remembered at her funeral as friendly and kind with a bright smile. She had moved to Buffalo a decade ago to tend to her brother in his fight against leukemia.

“There are no words to fully express the depth and breadth of this tragedy,” Friar Nicholas Spano, parochial vicar of Assumption Church, said during the funeral service in Syracuse, not far from where Drury grew up in Cicero.

Additional funerals for the victims are planned throughout the week.

Updated : 2022-05-24 00:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Meteorologist warns of 'disastrous' rainfall in Taiwan
Meteorologist warns of 'disastrous' rainfall in Taiwan
Taiwan sees COVID surge last longer amid falling infection figures
Taiwan sees COVID surge last longer amid falling infection figures
Taiwan's MOL warns of 19 major Omicron symptoms
Taiwan's MOL warns of 19 major Omicron symptoms
Taiwan politics: I'm not a rapist or murderer, I'm an adulterer and stabbed a classmate
Taiwan politics: I'm not a rapist or murderer, I'm an adulterer and stabbed a classmate
1-year-old boy suddenly dies from COVID during nap in Taiwan
1-year-old boy suddenly dies from COVID during nap in Taiwan
‘Comprehensive immunity’ gained from infection and vaccination is best immunity: Epidemiologist
‘Comprehensive immunity’ gained from infection and vaccination is best immunity: Epidemiologist
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
Taiwan reports 79,441 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 79,441 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 66,247 local COVID cases, 40 deaths
Taiwan reports 66,247 local COVID cases, 40 deaths
US wargames show Taiwan drone swarms key to defeating China
US wargames show Taiwan drone swarms key to defeating China