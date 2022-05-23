All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|29
|12
|.707
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|15-6
|14-6
|Tampa Bay
|24
|17
|.585
|5
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|13-9
|11-8
|Toronto
|22
|19
|.537
|7
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|14-8
|8-11
|Boston
|19
|22
|.463
|10
|3
|8-2
|W-5
|10-10
|9-12
|Baltimore
|17
|25
|.405
|12½
|5½
|3-7
|W-1
|12-11
|5-14
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|25
|16
|.610
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|13-8
|12-8
|Chicago
|21
|20
|.512
|4
|1
|6-4
|W-2
|9-10
|12-10
|Cleveland
|17
|20
|.459
|6
|3
|4-6
|L-1
|8-8
|9-12
|Detroit
|14
|26
|.350
|10½
|7½
|5-5
|W-1
|9-13
|5-13
|Kansas City
|14
|26
|.350
|10½
|7½
|3-7
|L-4
|8-15
|6-11
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|27
|15
|.643
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|12-5
|15-10
|Los Angeles
|26
|17
|.605
|1½
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|14-8
|12-9
|Texas
|18
|22
|.450
|8
|3½
|5-5
|L-2
|10-12
|8-10
|Seattle
|17
|25
|.405
|10
|5½
|3-7
|L-4
|9-7
|8-18
|Oakland
|17
|26
|.395
|10½
|6
|3-7
|L-2
|6-14
|11-12
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|28
|15
|.651
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|13-8
|15-7
|Atlanta
|19
|22
|.463
|8
|3½
|5-5
|L-1
|10-11
|9-11
|Philadelphia
|19
|22
|.463
|8
|3½
|5-5
|W-1
|11-13
|8-9
|Miami
|18
|22
|.450
|8½
|4
|5-5
|W-1
|10-12
|8-10
|Washington
|14
|28
|.333
|13½
|9
|3-7
|W-1
|5-15
|9-13
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|26
|15
|.634
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|14-6
|12-9
|St. Louis
|23
|18
|.561
|3
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|10-8
|13-10
|Chicago
|16
|24
|.400
|9½
|6
|5-5
|W-1
|7-15
|9-9
|Pittsburgh
|16
|24
|.400
|9½
|6
|3-7
|L-3
|9-13
|7-11
|Cincinnati
|12
|28
|.300
|13½
|10
|6-4
|W-1
|5-9
|7-19
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|27
|13
|.675
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|15-5
|12-8
|San Diego
|27
|14
|.659
|½
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|10-7
|17-7
|San Francisco
|22
|18
|.550
|5
|_
|4-6
|L-4
|11-10
|11-8
|Arizona
|21
|22
|.488
|7½
|2½
|3-7
|L-1
|10-11
|11-11
|Colorado
|19
|21
|.475
|8
|3
|3-7
|L-1
|14-11
|5-10
___
Detroit 4, Cleveland 2
Boston 8, Seattle 4, 10 innings
Cincinnati 3, Toronto 2
Houston 5, Texas 2
Minnesota 7, Kansas City 6
Baltimore 7, Tampa Bay 6, 11 innings
Chicago White Sox 3, N.Y. Yankees 1, 1st game
L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1
Chicago White Sox 5, N.Y. Yankees 0, 2nd game
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Toronto at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Miami (López 4-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 3-2), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 0-0) at Minnesota (Gray 1-1), 7:40 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 3-3) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:45 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-1), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2) at Houston (Valdez 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 1-2) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 3-2), 9:38 p.m.
Kansas City (Heasley 0-2) at Arizona (Gallen 3-0), 9:40 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2) at Seattle (Kirby 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
St. Louis 18, Pittsburgh 4
Miami 4, Atlanta 3
Cincinnati 3, Toronto 2
Chicago Cubs 5, Arizona 4
Philadelphia 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings
Washington 8, Milwaukee 2
N.Y. Mets 2, Colorado 0
San Diego 10, San Francisco 1
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Toronto at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 1-4) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 1-4) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-4), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (López 4-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 3-2), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 5-1) at Washington (Gray 4-3), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Gibson 3-2) at Atlanta (Fried 4-2), 7:20 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 3-3) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:45 p.m.
Kansas City (Heasley 0-2) at Arizona (Gallen 3-0), 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 1-2) at San Diego (Snell 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 4-2) at San Francisco (Webb 5-1), 9:45 p.m.
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.