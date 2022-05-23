Alexa
Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/05/23 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 29 12 .707 _ _ 6-4 L-2 15-6 14-6
Tampa Bay 24 17 .585 5 _ 6-4 L-1 13-9 11-8
Toronto 22 19 .537 7 _ 5-5 L-1 14-8 8-11
Boston 19 22 .463 10 3 8-2 W-5 10-10 9-12
Baltimore 17 25 .405 12½ 3-7 W-1 12-11 5-14
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 25 16 .610 _ _ 7-3 W-4 13-8 12-8
Chicago 21 20 .512 4 1 6-4 W-2 9-10 12-10
Cleveland 17 20 .459 6 3 4-6 L-1 8-8 9-12
Detroit 14 26 .350 10½ 5-5 W-1 9-13 5-13
Kansas City 14 26 .350 10½ 3-7 L-4 8-15 6-11
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 27 15 .643 _ _ 6-4 W-2 12-5 15-10
Los Angeles 26 17 .605 _ 5-5 W-2 14-8 12-9
Texas 18 22 .450 8 5-5 L-2 10-12 8-10
Seattle 17 25 .405 10 3-7 L-4 9-7 8-18
Oakland 17 26 .395 10½ 6 3-7 L-2 6-14 11-12

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 28 15 .651 _ _ 6-4 W-1 13-8 15-7
Atlanta 19 22 .463 8 5-5 L-1 10-11 9-11
Philadelphia 19 22 .463 8 5-5 W-1 11-13 8-9
Miami 18 22 .450 4 5-5 W-1 10-12 8-10
Washington 14 28 .333 13½ 9 3-7 W-1 5-15 9-13
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 26 15 .634 _ _ 6-4 L-1 14-6 12-9
St. Louis 23 18 .561 3 _ 6-4 W-3 10-8 13-10
Chicago 16 24 .400 6 5-5 W-1 7-15 9-9
Pittsburgh 16 24 .400 6 3-7 L-3 9-13 7-11
Cincinnati 12 28 .300 13½ 10 6-4 W-1 5-9 7-19
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 27 13 .675 _ _ 7-3 L-1 15-5 12-8
San Diego 27 14 .659 ½ _ 7-3 W-4 10-7 17-7
San Francisco 22 18 .550 5 _ 4-6 L-4 11-10 11-8
Arizona 21 22 .488 3-7 L-1 10-11 11-11
Colorado 19 21 .475 8 3 3-7 L-1 14-11 5-10

AMERICAN LEAGUE Sunday's Games

Detroit 4, Cleveland 2

Boston 8, Seattle 4, 10 innings

Cincinnati 3, Toronto 2

Houston 5, Texas 2

Minnesota 7, Kansas City 6

Baltimore 7, Tampa Bay 6, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 3, N.Y. Yankees 1, 1st game

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1

Chicago White Sox 5, N.Y. Yankees 0, 2nd game

Monday's Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Miami (López 4-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 3-2), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 0-0) at Minnesota (Gray 1-1), 7:40 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 3-3) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:45 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2) at Houston (Valdez 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 1-2) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 3-2), 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City (Heasley 0-2) at Arizona (Gallen 3-0), 9:40 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2) at Seattle (Kirby 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE Sunday's Games

St. Louis 18, Pittsburgh 4

Miami 4, Atlanta 3

Cincinnati 3, Toronto 2

Chicago Cubs 5, Arizona 4

Philadelphia 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings

Washington 8, Milwaukee 2

N.Y. Mets 2, Colorado 0

San Diego 10, San Francisco 1

Monday's Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Colorado (Freeland 1-4) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 1-4) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-4), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (López 4-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 3-2), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 5-1) at Washington (Gray 4-3), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 3-2) at Atlanta (Fried 4-2), 7:20 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 3-3) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City (Heasley 0-2) at Arizona (Gallen 3-0), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 1-2) at San Diego (Snell 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 4-2) at San Francisco (Webb 5-1), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.