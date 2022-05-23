Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

National League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/05/23 22:01
National League Glance

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 28 15 .651 _
Atlanta 19 22 .463 8
Philadelphia 19 22 .463 8
Miami 18 22 .450
Washington 14 28 .333 13½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 26 15 .634 _
St. Louis 23 18 .561 3
Chicago 16 24 .400
Pittsburgh 16 24 .400
Cincinnati 12 28 .300 13½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 27 13 .675 _
San Diego 27 14 .659 ½
San Francisco 22 18 .550 5
Arizona 21 22 .488
Colorado 19 21 .475 8

___

Sunday's Games

St. Louis 18, Pittsburgh 4

Miami 4, Atlanta 3

Cincinnati 3, Toronto 2

Chicago Cubs 5, Arizona 4

Philadelphia 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings

Washington 8, Milwaukee 2

N.Y. Mets 2, Colorado 0

San Diego 10, San Francisco 1

Monday's Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Colorado (Freeland 1-4) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 1-4) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-4), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (López 4-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 3-2), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 5-1) at Washington (Gray 4-3), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 3-2) at Atlanta (Fried 4-2), 7:20 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 3-3) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City (Heasley 0-2) at Arizona (Gallen 3-0), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 1-2) at San Diego (Snell 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 4-2) at San Francisco (Webb 5-1), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.