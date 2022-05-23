American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|29
|12
|.707
|_
|Tampa Bay
|24
|17
|.585
|5
|Toronto
|22
|19
|.537
|7
|Boston
|19
|22
|.463
|10
|Baltimore
|17
|25
|.405
|12½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|25
|16
|.610
|_
|Chicago
|21
|20
|.512
|4
|Cleveland
|17
|20
|.459
|6
|Detroit
|14
|26
|.350
|10½
|Kansas City
|14
|26
|.350
|10½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|27
|15
|.643
|_
|Los Angeles
|26
|17
|.605
|1½
|Texas
|18
|22
|.450
|8
|Seattle
|17
|25
|.405
|10
|Oakland
|17
|26
|.395
|10½
___
Detroit 4, Cleveland 2
Boston 8, Seattle 4, 10 innings
Cincinnati 3, Toronto 2
Houston 5, Texas 2
Minnesota 7, Kansas City 6
Baltimore 7, Tampa Bay 6, 11 innings
Chicago White Sox 3, N.Y. Yankees 1, 1st game
L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1
Chicago White Sox 5, N.Y. Yankees 0, 2nd game
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Toronto at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Miami (López 4-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 3-2), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 0-0) at Minnesota (Gray 1-1), 7:40 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 3-3) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:45 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-1), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2) at Houston (Valdez 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 1-2) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 3-2), 9:38 p.m.
Kansas City (Heasley 0-2) at Arizona (Gallen 3-0), 9:40 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2) at Seattle (Kirby 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.