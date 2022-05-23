Alexa
Defending champ Krejcikova loses in 1st round of French Open

By Associated Press
2022/05/23 21:51
Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic plays a shot against France's Diane Parry during their first round match at the French Open tennis tournament...
PARIS (AP) — Barbora Krejcikova has become only the third defending women’s champion to lose in the first round of the French Open.

Krejcikova, a Czech player who was seeded second at Roland Garros, lost to 97th-ranked Diane Parry 1-6, 6-2, 6-3.

It was Krejcikova’s first match since February because of an injured right elbow.

The only other two women to lose in the first round a year after winning the title at Roland Garros were Anastasia Myskina in 2005 and Jelena Ostapenko in 2018.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

