Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Slovakia captain Hamšík retires from international soccer

By Associated Press
2022/05/23 20:38
FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 file photo, Slovakia's Marek Hamsik looks to pass the ball during the Euro 2020 playoff semifinal soccer match ...

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 file photo, Slovakia's Marek Hamsik looks to pass the ball during the Euro 2020 playoff semifinal soccer match ...

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia captain Marek Hamšík is retiring from international soccer.

“I’ve been considering it for a long time but after 15 years I decided to close an important and wonderful part of my soccer career,” Hamšík wrote on Facebook on Monday.

The 34-year-old playmaker made his international debut in a friendly against Poland in 2007. He has played a record of 135 international matches for his country and scored a record 26 goals.

Hamšík captained Slovakia to its only World Cup appearance at the 2010 tournament in South Africa, where the Slovaks eliminated defending champion Italy and reached the round of 16.

“It was a huge privilege to lead the national team as captain in more than 50 games,” Hamsik said.

With Hamšík, Slovakia also qualified for the 2016 and 2020 European Championships.

“He deserves our respect and admiration," Slovakia national coach Štefan Tarkovič said. ”An era of Hamšík and (Martin) Škrtel is coming to an end."

At the club level, Hamsik spent his best years in Napoli from 2007-19. He won the Turkish league with Trabzonspor this season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-23 22:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan sees COVID surge last longer amid falling infection figures
Taiwan sees COVID surge last longer amid falling infection figures
Meteorologist warns of 'disastrous' rainfall in Taiwan
Meteorologist warns of 'disastrous' rainfall in Taiwan
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
Taiwan politics: I'm not a rapist or murderer, I'm an adulterer and stabbed a classmate
Taiwan politics: I'm not a rapist or murderer, I'm an adulterer and stabbed a classmate
US wargames show Taiwan drone swarms key to defeating China
US wargames show Taiwan drone swarms key to defeating China
Taiwan's MOL warns of 19 major Omicron symptoms
Taiwan's MOL warns of 19 major Omicron symptoms
1-year-old boy suddenly dies from COVID during nap in Taiwan
1-year-old boy suddenly dies from COVID during nap in Taiwan
‘Comprehensive immunity’ gained from infection and vaccination is best immunity: Epidemiologist
‘Comprehensive immunity’ gained from infection and vaccination is best immunity: Epidemiologist
6 taboos for Taiwan's Xiaoman festival, including not showing navel
6 taboos for Taiwan's Xiaoman festival, including not showing navel
Photo of the Day: Taiwan Pizza Hut's Oreo, popcorn chicken pizza
Photo of the Day: Taiwan Pizza Hut's Oreo, popcorn chicken pizza