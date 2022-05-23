Taiwan government removes guilty sentences for last Formosa Incident defendants

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Transitional Justice Commission (TJC) on Monday (May 23) announced a list of people whose guilty sentences have been reversed, including the last group of Formosa Incident convicts.

The TJC expunged the convictions for the defendants in a total of 14 cases on the list it announced on Monday, including the Formosa Incident case (美麗島事件案), the Syu Cao-de Taiwan Independence case (許曹德台獨案), the Formosa Magazine case (蓬萊島雜誌案), and the Wuhan Hotel case (武漢大旅社案), Liberty Times reported.

Three defendants who constitute the last group of Formosa Incident defendants to have their convictions removed include Shih Ming-te (施明德), Lin I-hsiung (林義雄), and Fan Cheng-you (范政祐).

The commission held that the reasons to expunge the convictions for this last group of Formosa Incident defendants include former president Chiang Ching-kuo’s (蔣經國) efforts to influence the outcome of the trial, which is a violation of judicial independence. According to the TJC, the suspected intimidation and bribery involved during the investigation into Shih’s role in the incident and the suspected torture inflicted on Lin to obtain his confession rendered the convictions null and void.

So far, the commission has removed a total of 5,983 guilty sentences.