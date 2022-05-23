Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

2022 Taitung East Wave Festival Officially Launches from 5/14 to 5/28 at Shanyuan Bay, Taitung

By Taitung County Government, Media OutReach
2022/05/23 21:00

Taiwan's First and Only Outrigger Canoe Makes its Debut on the East Coast

TAITUNG,TAIWAN - Media OutReach - 23 May 2022 - The 2022 Taitung East Wave Festival held its opening ceremony with Taitung County Magistrate April Yao kicking off the event at Shanyuan Bay on May 14. The event will last for 15 days until May 28 with a total of 15 planned activities. A series of splendid beach and sea area recreational activities will allow the public to experience a total new way to enjoy summer in Taitung. Registration for most of the activities was fully booked the moment registration opened, demonstrating the high expectations from the public towards the activities.

2022 Taitung East Wave Festival Officially Launches from 5/14 to 5/28 at Shanyuan Bay, Taitung
2022 TAITUNG EAST WAVE FESTIVAL’s Grand Opening
Magistrate April Yao and her honorary guests were all present to kick-off the event together.


Taitung has the longest coastline in the whole of Taiwan, measuring 176 kilometers in length, this lengthy stretch of coastline is perfect to transform the East Coast into the recreational access point to the Pacific Ocean. The Taitung County Government has been actively involved with the revitalization work for Shanyuan Bay, allowing the public to enjoy the sea in a safe recreational area while experiencing the beach barefooted. It will continue to promote various dryland and sea activities to transform Taitung into a one-of-a-kind paradise for the summer and to enrich the available opportunities for the public to become closer to the ocean.

Surrounded by the sea, Taiwan has a close story with the Austronesians, where Taitung is the origin of the Austronesian navigation culture. For the public to experience what it means for Taitung to be a coastal city, The Hawaii-imported Outrigger Canoe—the one and only of its kind in Taiwan—will be on display for 15 days to symbolize that this event started here, on the East Coast, in Taitung.

※ Please refer to the Taitung East Wave Festival Facebook Page for more event info.
◎ FB fan Page: Taitung East Wave Festival https://reurl.cc/1ZmE7Q

Updated : 2022-05-23 21:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan sees COVID surge last longer amid falling infection figures
Taiwan sees COVID surge last longer amid falling infection figures
Meteorologist warns of 'disastrous' rainfall in Taiwan
Meteorologist warns of 'disastrous' rainfall in Taiwan
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
Taiwan politics: I'm not a rapist or murderer, I'm an adulterer and stabbed a classmate
Taiwan politics: I'm not a rapist or murderer, I'm an adulterer and stabbed a classmate
US wargames show Taiwan drone swarms key to defeating China
US wargames show Taiwan drone swarms key to defeating China
Taiwan's MOL warns of 19 major Omicron symptoms
Taiwan's MOL warns of 19 major Omicron symptoms
‘Comprehensive immunity’ gained from infection and vaccination is best immunity: Epidemiologist
‘Comprehensive immunity’ gained from infection and vaccination is best immunity: Epidemiologist
6 taboos for Taiwan's Xiaoman festival, including not showing navel
6 taboos for Taiwan's Xiaoman festival, including not showing navel
Photo of the Day: Taiwan Pizza Hut's Oreo, popcorn chicken pizza
Photo of the Day: Taiwan Pizza Hut's Oreo, popcorn chicken pizza
Taiwan reports 79,441 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 79,441 local COVID cases