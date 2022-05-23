Alexa
Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls for further sanctions on Russia during Davos address

By Deutsche Welle
2022/05/23 09:25
Zelenskyy has called for Russia to be completely isolated amid its attack on Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for further sanctions on Russia and an international oil embargo during his virtual address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Monday.

What did Zelenskyy say?

During the speech, Zelenskyy warned that history is at a "turning point."

"History remembers many moments when everything changed dramatically," Ukraine's leader said, referring to Sarajevo in 1914 and Munich in 1938, two events before WWI and WWII respectively.

"This is really the moment when it is decided whether brute force will rule the world," he said.

He said Ukrainian resistance to Russia's invasion shows "the understanding that you need to fight for freedom." He said Ukraine needs "all the weapons we ask for."

He said Ukraine needs funding of at least $5 billion (€4.6 billion) per month.

"If we would have received 100% of our needs at once, back in February, the results would be tens of thousands of lives saved, this is why Ukraine needs all the weapons, that we ask, not just the ones that we've been provided," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy urged a total ban on trade with Russia and called on leaders to "take part in the rebuilding" of Ukraine.

"There has to be a precedent for punishing the aggressor," Zelenskyy said. "If aggressors lose everything, countries would lose motivation to start wars."

Other Ukrainian officials to also attend Davos, Russian leaders not invited

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and a Ukrainian delegation will also attend the forum.

Russian officials have not been invited to the meeting.

"The forum has completely severed ties with Russia," DW correspondent Emily Sherwin said, who is attending the event.

The article is based on a simultaneous translation and will be amended after the official translation becomes available.

wd/dj (AP, Reuters)

Updated : 2022-05-23 20:19 GMT+08:00

