Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Photo of the Day

Photo of the Day: 700 graduate in person at National Taiwan University

NTU, NTNU, and NTUST 1st schools to hold graduation ceremonies of year on Saturday

  101
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/23 19:04
Photo of the Day: 700 graduate in person at National Taiwan University

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Graduates from National Taiwan University (NTU) can be seen celebrating their graduation on Saturday (May 21) as graduation season kicks off across Taiwan.

Although there were 10,000 students receiving bachelor, graduate, or doctorate degrees at the NTU ceremony that day, only 700 were able to attend in person due to COVID restrictions, while the rest of the graduates took part online, reported CNA.

The three universities under the NTU System, including NTU, National Taiwan Normal University (NTNU), and National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (NTUST), held graduation ceremonies that day, marking the earliest of any universities this year.

Presiding over the ceremony, NTU President Kuan Chung-ming (管中閔) said the pandemic and war in Ukraine have transformed this period into a new era that deserves a different kind of graduation ceremony. Kuan said that in such times, poetry can serve as a kind of comfort and therapy, and then he recited poetry by the Taiwanese poet Yang Mu's (楊牧) work "Songs of the Little Dipper" (北斗行).

He also read the first few stanzas of American poet Walt Whitman's "Song of the Open Road."

Photo of the Day: 700 graduate in person at National Taiwan University
Family members in attendance. (CNA photo)

Photo of the Day: 700 graduate in person at National Taiwan University
New graduates. (CNA photo)

Photo of the Day: 700 graduate in person at National Taiwan University
New graduates. (CNA photo)
NTU
National Taiwan University
graduates
graduation
students
graduation ceremony
graduation ceremonies

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei recommends virtual classes at primary, secondary schools May 23-27
Taipei recommends virtual classes at primary, secondary schools May 23-27
2022/05/18 16:15
NTU student falls to his death during river tracing trip
NTU student falls to his death during river tracing trip
2022/05/09 18:17
DPP lawmaker, NGOs slam university over alleged labor violations involving Filipino students
DPP lawmaker, NGOs slam university over alleged labor violations involving Filipino students
2022/05/08 20:00
Exclusive: Philippine students at Taiwan university working grueling, full-time factory 'internships'
Exclusive: Philippine students at Taiwan university working grueling, full-time factory 'internships'
2022/05/06 18:15
Taiwan's Tzu Chi University to host 30 Ukrainian students, scholars
Taiwan's Tzu Chi University to host 30 Ukrainian students, scholars
2022/05/04 13:03

Updated : 2022-05-23 19:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan sees COVID surge last longer amid falling infection figures
Taiwan sees COVID surge last longer amid falling infection figures
Meteorologist warns of 'disastrous' rainfall in Taiwan
Meteorologist warns of 'disastrous' rainfall in Taiwan
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
Taiwan politics: I'm not a rapist or murderer, I'm an adulterer and stabbed a classmate
Taiwan politics: I'm not a rapist or murderer, I'm an adulterer and stabbed a classmate
US wargames show Taiwan drone swarms key to defeating China
US wargames show Taiwan drone swarms key to defeating China
‘Comprehensive immunity’ gained from infection and vaccination is best immunity: Epidemiologist
‘Comprehensive immunity’ gained from infection and vaccination is best immunity: Epidemiologist
Taiwan's MOL warns of 19 major Omicron symptoms
Taiwan's MOL warns of 19 major Omicron symptoms
6 taboos for Taiwan's Xiaoman festival, including not showing navel
6 taboos for Taiwan's Xiaoman festival, including not showing navel
Taiwan reports 79,441 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 79,441 local COVID cases
Photo of the Day: Taiwan Pizza Hut's Oreo, popcorn chicken pizza
Photo of the Day: Taiwan Pizza Hut's Oreo, popcorn chicken pizza