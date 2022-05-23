Photo of the Day: 700 graduate in person at National Taiwan University

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Graduates from National Taiwan University (NTU) can be seen celebrating their graduation on Saturday (May 21) as graduation season kicks off across Taiwan.

Although there were 10,000 students receiving bachelor, graduate, or doctorate degrees at the NTU ceremony that day, only 700 were able to attend in person due to COVID restrictions, while the rest of the graduates took part online, reported CNA.

The three universities under the NTU System, including NTU, National Taiwan Normal University (NTNU), and National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (NTUST), held graduation ceremonies that day, marking the earliest of any universities this year.

Presiding over the ceremony, NTU President Kuan Chung-ming (管中閔) said the pandemic and war in Ukraine have transformed this period into a new era that deserves a different kind of graduation ceremony. Kuan said that in such times, poetry can serve as a kind of comfort and therapy, and then he recited poetry by the Taiwanese poet Yang Mu's (楊牧) work "Songs of the Little Dipper" (北斗行).

He also read the first few stanzas of American poet Walt Whitman's "Song of the Open Road."



Family members in attendance.



New graduates.



New graduates.