Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

French Open updates | Osaka, Swiatek, Djokovic, Nadal play

By Associated Press
2022/05/23 17:09
FILE - Naomi Osaka, left, of Japan, congratulates Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. after their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championshi...

FILE - Naomi Osaka, left, of Japan, congratulates Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. after their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championshi...

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open tennis tournament (all times local):

11:00 a.m.

Day 2 at Roland Garros offers quite a collection of big names on the schedule and quite a bit of rain in the forecast.

Naomi Osaka is getting things started at Court Suzanne Lenglen against the player who beat her at the Australian Open in January, 20-year-old American Amanda Anisimova.

Osaka is a four-time Grand Slam champion who used to be ranked No. 1 but dropped in the rankings after taking two mental health breaks last season. That included one that began when she withdrew before her second-round match at the French Open.

There will be a parade of top players at Court Philippe Chatrier, the only arena with a retractable roof at the clay-court tournament. That includes Iga Swiatek, Barbora Krejcikova, Rafael Nadal and, at night, Novak Djokovic.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-23 18:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan sees COVID surge last longer amid falling infection figures
Taiwan sees COVID surge last longer amid falling infection figures
Meteorologist warns of 'disastrous' rainfall in Taiwan
Meteorologist warns of 'disastrous' rainfall in Taiwan
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
Taiwan politics: I'm not a rapist or murderer, I'm an adulterer and stabbed a classmate
Taiwan politics: I'm not a rapist or murderer, I'm an adulterer and stabbed a classmate
US wargames show Taiwan drone swarms key to defeating China
US wargames show Taiwan drone swarms key to defeating China
6 taboos for Taiwan's Xiaoman festival, including not showing navel
6 taboos for Taiwan's Xiaoman festival, including not showing navel
‘Comprehensive immunity’ gained from infection and vaccination is best immunity: Epidemiologist
‘Comprehensive immunity’ gained from infection and vaccination is best immunity: Epidemiologist
Taiwan reports 79,441 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 79,441 local COVID cases
Photo of the Day: Taiwan Pizza Hut's Oreo, popcorn chicken pizza
Photo of the Day: Taiwan Pizza Hut's Oreo, popcorn chicken pizza
Taiwan's MOL warns of 19 major Omicron symptoms
Taiwan's MOL warns of 19 major Omicron symptoms