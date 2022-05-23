7-Eleven moves into coworking office space business

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — 7-Eleven is moving into the coworking space scene by opening mini-offices on the second floor of a Taoyuan store at the high-speed railway station, CNA reported Monday (May 23).

The owner of the convenience store behemoth, President China Store Corp., said in a statement that its Ching Hang branch now has 14 rooms available. Rental rates range from NT$100 (US$3.38) to NT$300 per hour, while payment can be made via a self-service screen.

Following providers like WeWork into the space sharing economy comes at a time when work from home has become the new normal. In addition, there is an increasing demand for private business and teaching that requires part-time office space, according to a Juheng report.

As for dealing with COVID, the multi-functional rooms are said to be “low contact, high privacy, and socially distanced. The rooms come with a full suite of office furniture, WI-FI, and videoconferencing facilities.