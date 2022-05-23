Alexa
Deluges of rain flood parts of India, Bangladesh

By Associated Press
2022/05/23 16:09
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Pre-monsoon deluges have flooded parts of India and Bangladesh, killing at least 24 people in recent weeks and sending 90,000 people into shelters, authorities said Monday.

Both heavily populated nations in South Asia are prone to frequent floods and are considered major victims of climate change.

The deaths have been reported since April 6 in India’s northeastern region with Assam state continuing to experience floods. Those who have left their homes due to the floods are staying in 269 camps set up by authorities.

The Indian army and air force have had to evacuate thousands of people in the last two weeks. Helicopters have been dropping essential items to people stuck in vulnerable spots in worst-hit Dima Hasao district. The Indian Space Research Organization is using satellites to assess the damage.

Flash flooding has been occurring in the Bangladeshi districts of Sylhet and Sunamganj, which border India's northeast.

At least three rivers were flowing above the danger level Monday, said Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan, executive engineer of the Flood Forecasting and Warning Center in Dhaka, the nation's capital.

Bangladeshi media said hundreds of villages have been marooned while crop fields have been damaged greatly. People also lack drinking water as wells have been under floodwaters or water supply system has been damaged.

No casualties have been reported in Bangladesh so far.

Jamuna TV station said while flood waters were receding from some areas, many new areas were affected by new flooding on Monday.

Authorities said hundreds of villages remained cut off from electricity supply while road infrastructure has been damaged extensively.

Updated : 2022-05-23 18:13 GMT+08:00

