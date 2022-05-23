Working parents in Taiwan scramble to provide childcare as classes move online

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After national exams for middle schoolers concluded over the weekend, the Ministry of Education (MOE) suspended in-person classes at high schools and below from Monday (May 23), moving to online classes.

This action was in response to the Omicron surge that has swept the nation. MOE figures show 4,305 students were confirmed as having COVID on Sunday (May 22), bringing the total number of student cases this year up to 133,632, according to CNA.

On Monday, Taiwan reported a national daily tally of 66,247 local COVID cases, and 40 deaths.

Online schooling means parents of children at kindergartens, elementary schools, middle schools, and high schools across the nation will need to find childcare for at least one week and up to 27 days, depending on local conditions. The law is that children under the age of 12 require adult supervision.

According to the Ministry of Labor, employers do not have to pay care leave because they are not responsible for the COVID epidemic, according to SETN. As such, parents can apply for epidemic prevention care leave through the government.

Also, the "Gender Work Equality Act" (別工作平等法) stipulates that vaccinated family members can apply for seven days of family care leave, up to a maximum of 14 days. Finally, parents have the option of taking holiday, personal or special leave.