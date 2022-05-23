Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Indigenous affairs minister condemns Taiwanese Indigenous celebrities for pro-China statements

Icyang Parod says they should not make remarks that hurt Taiwan for own personal interests

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/23 16:35
Taiwanese pop star Jam Hsiao (Youtube, screenshot)

Taiwanese pop star Jam Hsiao (Youtube, screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Icyang Parod, Minister of the Council of Indigenous Peoples, blasted Taiwanese Indigenous celebrities including Jam Hsiao (蕭敬騰) and Lily Tien (田麗) for their pro-China statements.

During a Legislative Yuan meeting, Parod said he regrets the statements made by some Taiwanese Indigenous celebrities in China, adding that they should not forget their ancestors. He pointed out that their behavior should be condemned, CNA reported.

Although these people may only be half Indigenous, their ancestors are still Taiwanese, and they should not make remarks that hurt Taiwan for their own personal interests, he said.

Additionally, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Wang Mei-hui (王美惠) said that China is carrying out numerous United Front campaigns against Taiwan's Indigenous community. Indigenous celebrities like Hsiao and Tien go to China and say that they love China very much, which has a big impact on the Taiwanese public, she said, per CNA.

Tien recently released a video in which she said, "I am China's, China's Taiwan, Taiwan Alishan's, Alishan Tsou ethnic group." Tien was born in Chiayi County's Alishan Township in 1967; her father is from Shandong, China, while her mother is a member of Taiwan’s Indigenous Tsou tribe.

Hsiao appeared in a music video with other Taiwanese singers in January that promoted unification.
Taiwan
Taiwan Indigenous people
Taiwanese
Icyang Parod
Wang Mei-hui

RELATED ARTICLES

Scholar confident Taiwan-Australia ties stable following election of Anthony Albanese
Scholar confident Taiwan-Australia ties stable following election of Anthony Albanese
2022/05/22 17:56
Taiwan delegation arrives in Geneva for 75th WHA assembly
Taiwan delegation arrives in Geneva for 75th WHA assembly
2022/05/22 15:53
Taiwan reports 79,441 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 79,441 local COVID cases
2022/05/22 14:30
Lithuanian representative office in Taiwan close to being opened
Lithuanian representative office in Taiwan close to being opened
2022/05/22 11:47
Taiwan congratulates Australian Prime Minister-elect Anthony Albanese
Taiwan congratulates Australian Prime Minister-elect Anthony Albanese
2022/05/22 10:16