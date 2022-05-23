Taiwan’s MediaTek launches its first 5G mmWave chip

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fabless Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek announced its first mmWave 5G chipset — the Dimensity 1050 — on Monday (May 23).

The new chip comes with an octa-core CPU and is being built using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s 6nm process technology. The Dimensity 1050 integrates two Arm Cortex-A78 CPUs with speeds reaching 2.5 GHz and an Arm Mali-G610 graphics engine, the company said.

MediaTek’s new system-on-chip can switch seamlessly between both mmWave 5G and sub-6Hz 5G. This is important because while 5G mmWave has much faster data transfer speeds; it has limited range and building penetration, according to Android Authority, which is why devices need to be able to support both 5G spectrum ranges.

“The Dimensity 1050, and its combination of sub-6Ghz and mmWave technologies, will deliver end-to-end 5G experiences, uninterrupted connectivity and superior power efficiency to meet everyday user demands,” said Deputy General Manager of Wireless Communications C.H. Chen. “With faster, more reliable connections, and advanced camera technology this chip delivers powerful features to help device [makers] to differentiate their smartphone product lines.”

The company’s latest offering also supports WiFi 6E. The company also claimed the Dimensity 1050 can deliver 53% faster speeds and greater reach compared to LTE plus mmWave aggregation alone.

The Dimensity 1050 is expected to be available in the third quarter of this year.