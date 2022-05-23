Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan’s COVID testing sites to transition into dispensaries

Testing stations’ PCR testing capacity will decrease as their function moves toward filling medications for COVID-19 treatment

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/23 16:26
Taiwan’s COVID testing sites to transition into dispensaries

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced on Sunday (May 22) that all people in Taiwan who test positive with COVID-19 rapid tests will be accepted as confirmed cases and physicians can prescribe drugs, such as oral anti-virals, to those cases beginning from next week at the earliest.

As the rapid test results are treated as confirmed cases, the necessity for the COVID-19 testing stations across the country will wane, but the stations will not be abolished, Chen said. Instead, these stations will be transformed into public dispensaries to fill prescription drugs for COVID-19 treatment.
testing stations
PCR testing
prescription drugs
dispensary

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan FDA authorizes PCR test kit production by Terry Gou-backed company
Taiwan FDA authorizes PCR test kit production by Terry Gou-backed company
2022/05/21 11:20
Taiwan to ease rules in COVID testing, prescriptions on May 18
Taiwan to ease rules in COVID testing, prescriptions on May 18
2022/05/16 17:33
Family, friends can obtain COVID prescriptions, pills for Taiwan patients starting Friday
Family, friends can obtain COVID prescriptions, pills for Taiwan patients starting Friday
2022/05/12 18:14
3 categories of people no longer need PCR test in Taiwan
3 categories of people no longer need PCR test in Taiwan
2022/05/11 18:14
Taiwan releases online map showing PCR testing clinics
Taiwan releases online map showing PCR testing clinics
2022/05/06 17:49

Updated : 2022-05-23 16:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan sees COVID surge last longer amid falling infection figures
Taiwan sees COVID surge last longer amid falling infection figures
Meteorologist warns of 'disastrous' rainfall in Taiwan
Meteorologist warns of 'disastrous' rainfall in Taiwan
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
Taiwan politics: I'm not a rapist or murderer, I'm an adulterer and stabbed a classmate
Taiwan politics: I'm not a rapist or murderer, I'm an adulterer and stabbed a classmate
US wargames show Taiwan drone swarms key to defeating China
US wargames show Taiwan drone swarms key to defeating China
6 taboos for Taiwan's Xiaoman festival, including not showing navel
6 taboos for Taiwan's Xiaoman festival, including not showing navel
‘Comprehensive immunity’ gained from infection and vaccination is best immunity: Epidemiologist
‘Comprehensive immunity’ gained from infection and vaccination is best immunity: Epidemiologist
Taiwan reports 79,441 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 79,441 local COVID cases
Photo of the Day: Taiwan Pizza Hut's Oreo, popcorn chicken pizza
Photo of the Day: Taiwan Pizza Hut's Oreo, popcorn chicken pizza
KMT's Taoyuan pick shocks, provokes intense backlash across Taiwan
KMT's Taoyuan pick shocks, provokes intense backlash across Taiwan