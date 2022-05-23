Taiwan’s COVID testing sites to transition into dispensaries

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced on Sunday (May 22) that all people in Taiwan who test positive with COVID-19 rapid tests will be accepted as confirmed cases and physicians can prescribe drugs, such as oral anti-virals, to those cases beginning from next week at the earliest.

As the rapid test results are treated as confirmed cases, the necessity for the COVID-19 testing stations across the country will wane, but the stations will not be abolished, Chen said. Instead, these stations will be transformed into public dispensaries to fill prescription drugs for COVID-19 treatment.